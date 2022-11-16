‘Wasn’t supposed to walk or talk, now I’m jamming to Keith Urban’: Watch child’s moments with singer

Some people persevere and incredible things happen. A specially abled child who was told that he would never walk or talk went on to interact with singer Keith Urban, and the heart-warming moments have taken the internet by storm.

A clip shared by Good News Movement on Twitter shows the child seated on his father’s shoulders excitedly watching the singer interact with his parents. Urban asks, “Is that your mother? What’s your name?” and the woman replies, “I am Whitney.” Urban then points his finger at the child and asks his name and gives him a fist bump. Prompting loud cheer from the audience, Urban signs a guitar-shaped toy. The child’s father says, “When he was born, they said he would never walk or talk and now he knows all of your songs.” Urban then gives the child a warm hug.

Whitney Dalene, the child’s mother captioned the clip “Memories that will last a lifetime”. The moments melted hearts online and several netizens praised the child’s indomitable will. An Instagram user commented, “his moment is a testament to your son’s strength, Keith’s heart and the incredible support and love you give your son! Thanks for sharing this beautiful moment with us!” Another comment read, “Memory of a lifetime!!!” A third user commented, “This melted my heart and made me teary. What wonderful parents! And of course we all know of Keith’s genuinely tender heart. Kellen is precious!”

A photograph shared by Dalene showed Kellen Dean standing with a placard saying, “I wasn’t suppose to walk I wasn’t suppose to talk Now I’m jammin to Keith Urban.”

Other Instagram posts shared by Dalene showed photographs of Kellen’s first day at kindergarten and his enjoying Halloween with family and sitting on a tractor. The proud mother also wrote about another milestone in Kellen’s life, “On Friday, Kellen graduated Pre-K and is headed to Kindergarten! He is so excited for this next chapter while I wish time would slow down!”

“Kellen Dean, you are a miracle in all aspects of your life. You have faced every challenge head on and never batted an eye. I hope you keep your determination and never lose that smile that lights up the room,” she added.