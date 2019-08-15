Wasim Akram’s tweet on Pakistan’s independence day leaves netizens in splits

As people of Pakistan celebrated their 73rd Independence day on August 14, former cricketer Wasim Akram spread some joy on the occasion with a hilarious tweet. Taking to the micro-blogging website, the 53-year-old tweeted, “The day we celebrate Pakistan’s independence happens to be the same day that I lost mine.”

He then went on to wish his wife, Shaniera Thompson on their wedding anniversary and wrote, “Happy Anniversary to @iamShaniera my life means nothing without you in it!” With a following of over 5 million on Twitter, it did not take long for Akram’s post to go viral.

The day we celebrate Pakistan’s independence happens to be the same day that I lost mine 🤣 🇵🇰 Happy Anniversary to @iamShaniera my life means nothing without you in it! — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) August 14, 2019

While many wrote that they could relate with the former cricketer’s situation, others praised his sense of humour. “Wasim bhai with pure Lahori sense of humour, Happy independence day,” read one of the many comments on the post.

You sleep on the couch today for that joke. — Lazy Panda (@IsaHappyPanda) August 14, 2019

Wasim bhai aj raat khana nh milnay wala :P — Waqas Abdullah (@WaqasAbdullah81) August 14, 2019

Living dangerously Wasim bhai, Happy Anniversary to you both, may Allah give you many more. — Imran (@veridion) August 14, 2019

No one pushed you in the well on the same date. You chose to jump yourself. 😛 — Amir Arif 🇵🇰 (@amir_arif) August 14, 2019

Aaj pitaiii hogi… 🤣

Happy anniversary Wasim bhai… — Bushra Siddiqui 🇵🇰❤ (@bushaquil) August 14, 2019

You are not alone, it happens to everyone — Asif Mehmood Gondal (@SPY_098) August 14, 2019

Hahaha… Same old story as all married men… — PatriotPak (@Pakistan_First_) August 14, 2019