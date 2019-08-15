Toggle Menu
Wasim Akram’s tweet on Pakistan’s independence day leaves netizens in splits

While many wrote that they could relate with the former cricketer's situation, others praised his sense of humour. "Wasim bhai with pure Lahori sense of humour, Happy independence day," read one of the many comments on the post.

With a following of over 5 million on Twitter, it did not take long for Akram’s post to go viral.

As people of Pakistan celebrated their 73rd Independence day on August 14, former cricketer Wasim Akram spread some joy on the occasion with a hilarious tweet. Taking to the micro-blogging website, the 53-year-old tweeted, “The day we celebrate Pakistan’s independence happens to be the same day that I lost mine.”

He then went on to wish his wife, Shaniera Thompson on their wedding anniversary and wrote, “Happy Anniversary to @iamShaniera my life means nothing without you in it!” With a following of over 5 million on Twitter, it did not take long for Akram’s post to go viral.

