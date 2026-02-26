Wasim Akram’s and Ramiz Raja’s reaction to Harry Brook century goes viral as Pakistan nears T20 World Cup exit; watch

Pakistan now have just one Super 8 fixture left, against Sri Lanka on February 28. Even if Pakistan win their final game, reaching three points may still not be enough to secure qualification.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 26, 2026 05:56 PM IST
Wasim Akram reaction harry Brook century vs PakistanAkram appeared momentarily lost for words, while Raja, though clearly disappointed, openly praised Brook’s innings on-air
Former Pakistan captains Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja looked visibly stunned after Harry Brook smashed a match-winning century for England on Tuesday, a knock that virtually ended Pakistan’s hopes of progressing in the T20 World Cup.

A clip shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) quickly went viral, capturing Akram’s and Raja’s reaction in the commentary box as Brook completed his hundred and guided England home. Akram appeared momentarily lost for words, while Raja, though clearly disappointed, openly praised Brook’s innings on-air.

Social media users soon flooded the comments with messages of sympathy. An Instagram viewer wrote, “Rameez and Waseem we can feel you.” Another said, “Feel the Pain of Wasim Akram.” A third added, “I can feel Rameez… Poor guy… Can understand his pain… Wasim handled it better.”

Others echoed similar emotions, with one post reading, “As an Indian feeling sad for wasim akram.” Another wrote, “We all can feel wasim akram at this moment . We are deeply disheartened by only one lose and he is continually seeing Pakistani team losing don’t know how far along. His face says alot.”

Coming to the match, Pakistan posted 164/9 after opting to bat, riding on a 63 from Sahibzada Farhan with useful contributions from Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan. England’s bowlers, led by Liam Dawson and Jofra Archer, kept things tight. In reply, despite Shaheen Shah Afridi’s four-wicket burst, Brook’s unbeaten 100 – supported by Sam Curran and Will Jacks – powered England to a comfortable win.

 

