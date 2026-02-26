Wasim Akram’s and Ramiz Raja’s reaction to Harry Brook century goes viral as Pakistan nears T20 World Cup exit; watch

Former Pakistan captains Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja looked visibly stunned after Harry Brook smashed a match-winning century for England on Tuesday, a knock that virtually ended Pakistan’s hopes of progressing in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan now have just one Super 8 fixture left, against Sri Lanka on February 28, while England, already through to the semi-finals, will take on New Zealand on February 27. Even if Pakistan win their final game, reaching three points may still not be enough to secure qualification.

A clip shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) quickly went viral, capturing Akram’s and Raja’s reaction in the commentary box as Brook completed his hundred and guided England home. Akram appeared momentarily lost for words, while Raja, though clearly disappointed, openly praised Brook’s innings on-air.