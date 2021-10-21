Washington TV channel airs adult film clip during weather report, apologises for the incident

Viewers watching a weather report in Washington were in for a shock when a short pornographic clip was aired during the evening show. The matter is now being investigated.

When Meteorologist Michelle Boss told the viewers of CBS affiliate KREM 2 to expect nice weather after a gorgeous weekend of mild temperatures, little did she know about the adult film clip playing in the background.

According to New York Post, the 13-second pornographic clip featured a naked woman’s backside. However, neither Boss nor the anchor of the show Cody Proctor reacted to the clip being displayed in the background, the news website added.

Watch the video here:

According to local reports, many viewers called the Spokane based news channel alerting them about the clip, which is are now being investigated by the Spokane Police Department’s special victims unit.

“The incident generated numerous calls from concerned citizens in the city and county. At the time of this release, the investigation is ongoing and no culpability of any kind has been determined,” police said in a statement, The Sun reported.

Hours after the incident, the news channel apologised for the unfortunate event during the 11 pm show, Adweek reported. “We apologized to our viewers last night during our 11 p.m. newscast – Those of us here at KREM 2 want to apologize for something that happened in our 6 p.m. newscast tonight,” the TV stations said.

“An inappropriate video aired in the first part of the show. We are diligently working to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again,” they added.