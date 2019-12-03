Follow Us:
Washington theatre evacuated after box labeled ‘highly contagious human substance’ arrives

Firefighters, who responded to a hazardous material call after the box was delivered to the Northbend theatre in Washington, said it was a harmless case of a package being delivered to the wrong address. They also discovered the package contained something unexpected.

A movie theatre in Washington was evacuated after a package that was labeled “highly contagious human substance” was delivered.

According to a tweet by the local firefighters, they received a hazmat (Hazardous material) call after the box was delivered to the Northbend theater in Washington, which was the wrong address.

According to the officials, five hazmat team members arrived at the scene and isolated the box, while the theater was evacuated. Authorities also closed down nearby streets.

However, on analysis, the package was determined to contain urine samples that were to be delivered at a medical clinic, about 50 miles from the theatre.

According to a BBC report, the theater issued a statement in which it promised that there was no danger and they will open the theatre for a screening of Frozen 2.

