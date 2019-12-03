Washington theatre evacuated after box labeled ‘highly contagious human substance’ arrives

After analysing, the substance was determined to be urine, which was supposed to be delivered at a medical clinic, about 50 miles from the theater. After analysing, the substance was determined to be urine, which was supposed to be delivered at a medical clinic, about 50 miles from the theater.

A movie theatre in Washington was evacuated after a package that was labeled “highly contagious human substance” was delivered.

According to a tweet by the local firefighters, they received a hazmat (Hazardous material) call after the box was delivered to the Northbend theater in Washington, which was the wrong address.

Happening Now! B171, B181, L171, HM173, A171, E178 and E182 at Northbend theater for hazmat call with a box marked “highly contagious human substance”. Box has been isolated and one patient treated as a precaution. Five hazmat techs on scene. pic.twitter.com/mLdSaexN2u — Eastside Firefighters (@IAFF2878) November 30, 2019

According to the officials, five hazmat team members arrived at the scene and isolated the box, while the theater was evacuated. Authorities also closed down nearby streets.

However, on analysis, the package was determined to contain urine samples that were to be delivered at a medical clinic, about 50 miles from the theatre.

According to a BBC report, the theater issued a statement in which it promised that there was no danger and they will open the theatre for a screening of Frozen 2.

