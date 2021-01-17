scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 16, 2021
Washington restaurants join forces to ‘feed the troops’ guarding Capitol Hill

Thousands of National Guard troops have been deployed to Washington D.C to help secure the area ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 17, 2021 12:44:23 am
us capitol hill, capitol hill riots, national guard capitol hill, national guard capitol hill sleeping photos, pizza joint feed national guard, viral news, good news, indian expressMembers of the National Guard unload pizza's boxes from a van to feed National Guard members providing security at the US Capitol ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration. (Source: Reuters)

Following the Capitol Hill siege, photos of thousands of National Guard troops sleeping in the halls of the iconic building went viral, leaving netizens stunned. As the conversation around the security personnel dominated social media, a pizza joint is winning hearts online for delivering food for them.

With the troops being on a 24-hour watch in the US Capitol amid threats of violence leading up to Inauguration Day, the eatery called We The Pizza is doing its bit to show solidarity to those guarding the halls. Now, the restaurant is also accepting donations to feed the troops. Also, a bunch of other outlets in the area have joined in.

It all started when the outlet got a call from Representatives Michael Waltz and Vicky Hartzler asking it to deliver 150 pizzas to the troops at the Capitol Visitor Center.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“We wanted to help, so we matched (the order),” Micheline Mendelsohn, the deputy CEO for the company that owns pizzeria told TODAY. “Then we realized we weren’t even sending nearly enough so we just started donating to troops,” adding they plan to send about 300 a day until next week.

According to People, the company has delivered approximately 700 pizzas to troops who have been stationed at the Capitol Visitor Center, Emancipation Hall, and surrounding hallways. Photos of the personnel sleeping everywhere from reception areas to the entrance to the building on cold, hard floors in peak winters raised concerns.

The company set up a donation page on its website asking public, “Please donate to feed the troops protecting our democracy.”

A member of the National Guard carries pizza’s boxes into the Dirksen Senate Office building to feed National Guardsmen providing security at the US Capitol. (Source: Reuters)

With people donating, the restaurant decided to include Capitol Police and the fire department in the initiative and with a surge in donations, it resulted in about 1,500 pizzas being delivered on Thursday, TMZ reported.

Other restaurants have also joined in the initiative to make it a successful mission. District Donut, Buffalo and Bergen, CHIKO, The Duck & The Peach, Maketto, Ris and Pizzeria Paradiso are also getting in on the food philanthropy, WFTV reported.

National Guard troops have been stationed inside and outside the seat of Congress since Trump’s impeachment proceedings and around 20,000 National Guard troops are expected in Washington to secure the city before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, Reuters reported.

