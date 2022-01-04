Washington residents pelt each other with snowballs in the ‘Battle of Snomicron’

The residents of Washington DC welcomed the first snow of 2022 with a giant snowball fight. Organised by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association (DCSFA), the event was named “The Battle of Snomicron”, in an apparent dig at the ongoing Omicron coronavirus variant. Through an event created on Facebook, the DCSFA invited “snowballers of the DC area to gather on the patch of National Mall” at 3 pm on Monday afternoon. On Monday, Washington DC received thick snowfall that accumulated up to five to 10 inches.

The organisers urged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. It also cautioned people against causing harm to other participants by avoiding ice chunks and not aiming for heads. Despite Covid restrictions, many people came with their children and even pets. The videos and photos of the event are being widely circulated online.

Scene from @dcsnowball “Battle of Snomicron” skirmish today, in front of U.S. Capitol. One way to push back against tragic events remembered this week? The joyful taking back public space by local DC folks who just want to live & work together in peace. With snowballs. @PoPville pic.twitter.com/fAG0us4eHs — Meighan Stone (@meighanstone) January 3, 2022

The clear winner in today’s Battle of Snomicron @dcsnowball pic.twitter.com/vhCaTNfZBi — Alex (@DiagonAle_) January 4, 2022

Thanks to you all, what a fun day and way to start this new year. I had a blast! pic.twitter.com/9aeAOjJsmT — Leela Raina (@leelaraina) January 4, 2022

Earlier, similar snowball fights were organised at Meridian Hill Park and Dupont Circle Park, but this time these locations did not receive enough snow and were fenced by the NPS.