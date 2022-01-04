scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Must Read

Washington residents pelt each other with snowballs in the ‘Battle of Snomicron’

Organised snowball fights have become an urban tradition in Washington DC.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 4, 2022 5:57:30 pm
DC snowball fightmany people participated in the snowball fight who came with their children and even pets. (Source: Washington DC Snowball Fight Association/ Twitter)

The residents of Washington DC welcomed the first snow of 2022 with a giant snowball fight. Organised by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association (DCSFA), the event was named “The Battle of Snomicron”, in an apparent dig at the ongoing Omicron coronavirus variant. Through an event created on Facebook, the DCSFA invited “snowballers of the DC area to gather on the patch of National Mall” at 3 pm on Monday afternoon. On Monday, Washington DC received thick snowfall that accumulated up to five to 10 inches. 

The organisers urged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. It also cautioned people against causing harm to other participants by avoiding ice chunks and not aiming for heads. Despite Covid restrictions, many people came with their children and even pets. The videos and photos of the event are being widely circulated online. 

Earlier, similar snowball fights were organised at Meridian Hill Park and Dupont Circle Park, but this time these locations did not receive enough snow and were fenced by the NPS. 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 04: Latest News

Advertisement