‘No subject’: Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees

Will Lewis, the publisher and CEO of The Washington Post, resigned from his role days after the news organisation conducted mass layoffs. The 54-year-old shared the decision with staff in an internal email sent on Saturday.
The Washington Post recently cut off roughly one-third of its workforce across nearly every department as part of a major restructuring effort.
In his message to employees, Lewis expressed gratitude to The Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, writing, “All – after two years of transformation at The Washington Post, now is the right time for me to step aside. I want to thank Jeff Bezos for his support and leadership throughout my tenure as CEO and Publisher. The institution could not have a better owner.”
Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership, emphasising their long-term purpose, and wrote, “During my tenure, difficult decisions have been taken in order to ensure the sustainable future of The Post so it can for many years ahead publish high-quality nonpartisan news to millions of customers each day.”
“With gratitude, Will,” he concluded the letter.
See here:
Will Lewis just sent a note to staff at The Washington Post announcing that he is stepping down as publisher. pic.twitter.com/hNTf6wyrDk
— Matt Viser (@mviser) February 7, 2026
A screenshot of Will’s email has since gone viral, drawing a range of reactions. “The “No Subject” subject line is just perfect. “I can’t even spend 30 seconds to think of a decent parting line.” And no, Will, the institution COULD have a better owner, and let’s hope someday it does again,” a user wrote.
“If he believed the Washington Post has been nonpartisan, then he was a terrible CEO,” another user commented. “Kind of like a hit man; does the job, leaves and lets others deal with the resulting mess,” a third user reacted.
Lewis was appointed CEO and publisher in 2023. A British journalist and media executive, he previously held senior leadership positions at Dow Jones & Company and The Wall Street Journal. Earlier in his career, he worked in top editorial roles at several prominent UK tabloid newspapers.
His resignation follows the Post’s recent repositioning amid ongoing financial struggles, including the elimination of approximately one-third of its staff as part of cost-cutting measures announced just three days earlier.
