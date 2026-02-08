‘No subject’: Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees

In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership (Image source: X)

Will Lewis, the publisher and CEO of The Washington Post, resigned from his role days after the news organisation conducted mass layoffs. The 54-year-old shared the decision with staff in an internal email sent on Saturday.

The Washington Post recently cut off roughly one-third of its workforce across nearly every department as part of a major restructuring effort.

In his message to employees, Lewis expressed gratitude to The Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, writing, “All – after two years of transformation at The Washington Post, now is the right time for me to step aside. I want to thank Jeff Bezos for his support and leadership throughout my tenure as CEO and Publisher. The institution could not have a better owner.”