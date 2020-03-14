Watch: Amid coronavirus, ‘Wash Hands’ message appears in Sydney sky

Twitter user Chris Dugan revealed in a tweet that he filmed the areal message from Darling Harbour, Sydney. (Picture credits: Twitter/Amelia McGuire) Twitter user Chris Dugan revealed in a tweet that he filmed the areal message from Darling Harbour, Sydney. (Picture credits: Twitter/Amelia McGuire)

Passersby in Sydney were in for a surprise when a message encouraging people to wash their hands in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak appeared in the sky over Sydney, Australia.

The reminder “Wash Hands” reportedly appeared over the Australian sky at around 3 pm and was visible over a wide area of Sydney. The unusual message came to light when Twitter user Chris Dugan took a video and shared it on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

“A message to Sydney! Wash your hands, ya filthy animals!” he captioned the post. Dugan, in a followup tweet, revealed that he filmed the areal message from Darling Harbour, Sydney.

Though the identity of the man behind the message is not known yet, social media received the message with amusement. Several others also made memes and jokes on it. Take a look at some here:

According to the Australian government’s Department of Health, there are 156 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), including 3 deaths. Meanwhile, around the globe, COVID-19 cases have risen to over 130,000.

