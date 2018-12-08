This Facebook conversation between a wanted man and the police will make your day!

When the Richland Police Department posted an advertisement announcing that Anthony Akers, 38, was wanted by the Washington state Department of Corrections for failing to comply with sentencing, little did they expect a reply from the man himself. What happened next on Facebook has left people engaged for over a week and has everyone in splits!

On November 29, the cops took to Facebook to ask the public for help in finding the fugitive. Owning up to any crime takes a lot of guts and if it involves the police, it takes stronger character. However, his sassy reply to the police’s post not only won the Internet but even the cops.

Rather than hiding from the authorities, Akers sought to solve the problem himself and replied to the post, telling them to “calm down” and that he was turning himself in but needed some time.

The cops too were in no mood to let Akers steal all the thunder and had an equally classy reply. “Hey, Anthony! We haven’t seen you yet. Our business hours are 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. Of course, if you need a ride you can call non-emergency (509-628-0333) and we will pick you up,” they wrote to him.

The man too replied to the police and thanked them for the free ride offer. “Thank you, tying up a couple loose ends since I will probably be in there for a month. Should be in there in the next 48 hours.”

Akers’ and cops’ exchange quickly went viral and people were intrigued if he kept his word.

As 48 hours passed Akers did not turn himself and the cops were disappointed as he stood them up!

“Morose Monday. Dear Anthony, is it us? Last Wednesday we reached out to you as “wanted”. You replied and even said you were going to turn yourself in. We waited, but you didn’t show. After you stood us up, we reached out again- this time offering you a ride. You replied and said you needed 48 hours. The weekend came and went. We are beginning to think you are not coming. Please call us anytime and we will come to you. 509-628-0333.”

Akers replied telling them that “it’s not you, it’s me,” and that he would be handing himself in by lunchtime next day and in an anecdote added, “You’re beautiful 😙”

Finally, after a prolonged wait, Akers did turn up for their ‘date’ and shared a photo of himself as proof.

People can’t stop laughing about the hilarious exchange and now, many are pleading the cops to free him.

Is this the best conversation in 2018?