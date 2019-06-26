Wanted man hides in attic to avoid cops, ceiling crack gives him away

All efforts of a wanted man went in vain when he was exposed as the attic where he was hiding cracked in front of police officers. The video of the hilarious incident, which has now gone viral, features two policemen staring at the hole in the roof while asking the man to come out.

According to a Daily Mail report, Matty Walsh was attending a party with some of his friends when there was banging on the door and someone shouted, “Police.” Which is when a group seemed to vanish. However, the 24-year-old had no idea who the suspect was, how he got there and where he vanished when police came looking for him in Rochdale, Manchester.

However, as the police came in and informed that they were looking for an alleged suspect, the ceiling cracked and revealed a foot, giving away the wanted man. “We heard a cracking and the police said, ‘Who’s in the roof?’” Walsh told the news website. “The next thing a foot comes in and the plaster comes down and almost hits the copper on the head,” he added.

According to the news website, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police stated that the man had been arrested at the party “following an earlier domestic assault”.