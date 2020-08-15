Walt Disney World shuts down ride after lightning strikes theme park

While no injuries or damage was reported, the ride 'Rise of the Resistance' was temporarily closed after the massive lightning.

Visitors of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida were left startled when they experienced a flash of lightning at the theme park.

A video of the frightening incident was captured on camera by Austin Coppock, who later shared the clip on Twitter. “Galaxy Edge is pretty crazy,” wrote Coppock, while tweeting the clip, which has now gone viral.

According to an ABC news report, Coppock saw the lightning near the Millennium Falcon and marketplace in Galaxy’s Edge, which is a Star Wars-themed arena at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Watch the video here:

While no injuries or damage was reported, the ride ‘Rise of the Resistance’ was temporarily closed after the massive lightning, a WDWNT report stated. Since Coppock’s tweet, many have reacted to the viral video with some calling it “terrifying and awesome” at the same time.

