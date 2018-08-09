Photos of cashier giving manicure to a differently-abled woman is going viral for all the right reasons

Harris helped Peters choose a nail colour and a café table inside the store was turned into a manicure station during her break. (Source: Tasia Smith/ Facebook) Harris helped Peters choose a nail colour and a café table inside the store was turned into a manicure station during her break. (Source: Tasia Smith/ Facebook)

A Michigan woman with cerebral palsy said she was denied service at a nail salon recently. But a cashier at a nearby store decided to help Angela Peters. This gesture of Ebony Harris, the cashier, has been warming hearts of thousands worldwide.

Bystander Tasia Smith, who was disappointed that Peters was turned away from nail salon “Da Vi nails” because “she moves too much”, shared photos of Peters getting her nails done on Facebook. Along with the heartwarming photos of Harris carefully giving her a manicure at a small table at the store, she thanked her for her kind gesture.

“Out of the kindness of the Walmart workers hearts they went and bought nail polish and came into my work to paint this sweet girls nails. They were so patient with her (which she did great, barely moved & was just so sweet) [sic],” Smith added.

Peters told ABC News that she is a regular customer at the store, and Harris has helped her shop before. “I just wanted to do her nails and I didn’t want her day to be ruined,” Harris was quoted.

Tara Aston, a spokesperson for Walmart, said the company couldn’t be more proud of Harris and added they were not surprised by her act of kindness. “Ebony simply wanted to make sure our customer’s day was special, and that’s the kind of person she is — someone with a wonderful attitude who goes the extra mile each day to make those around her feel important,” a statement from the company read.

As the photos and story went viral, Peters too went ahead and did something amazing. Fearing that after being turned away, the staffers at the nail salon might get fired as the salon received a lot of hate online, she said she forgives them and doesn’t want anyone to get fired. “I don’t want anyone fired,” she wrote on Facebook. “I just [want to] educate people that people with different challenges like being in a wheelchair, we can have our own business and get our nails done like anyone else [sic],” she added.

