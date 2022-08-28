Meet Wally, the emotional support alligator whose ‘walk in the park’ has surprised netizens

Pet animals often provide much comfort during challenging times. And when one thinks of animals for emotional support, soft, furry cats and dogs come to mind. Surprisingly, a girl in Philadelphia, USA, was spotted walking in a park with an unusual emotional support animal – an alligator.

A video showing the little girl walking with the reptile on a leash has surfaced online and netizens have simply been taken aback. In the clip shared by CBS News, the girl is seen walking through a water fountain while others watch her.

EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ALLIGATOR: Park goers were shocked to see a girl walking her emotional support alligator, Wally, on a leash in LOVE Park in Philadelphia on Friday. Wally seemed to enjoy the park’s fountains. pic.twitter.com/USbxLTDnnk — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 28, 2022

The footage was captured on Friday and the alligator Wally has become an internet sensation ever since its photographs and videos were shared online.

Wally’s caregiver Joie Henney, 68, a reptile enthusiast from Pennsylvania, was quoted as saying by USA Today that he brought Wally to LOVE Park for a meet-and-greet with the public. The report added that the gator has been with Henney for about seven years since it was a year old. If that’s not all, Wally also has a presence on social media.

According to a report by People, Henney has been fighting cancer and working to raise money for Wally and other reptiles. In 2018, the alligator was certified as an Emotional Support Animal.