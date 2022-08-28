scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Meet Wally, the emotional support alligator whose ‘walk in the park’ has surprised netizens

Seen strutting around on a leash held by a little girl, the reptile was apparently brought to the park for a meet-and-greet with the public, said its caregiver Joie Henney.

alligator, emotional support alligator, alligator on leash, alligator pet, indian expressIn the clip shared by CBS News, the girl is seen walking through a water fountain while others watch her.

Pet animals often provide much comfort during challenging times. And when one thinks of animals for emotional support, soft, furry cats and dogs come to mind. Surprisingly, a girl in Philadelphia, USA, was spotted walking in a park with an unusual emotional support animal – an alligator.

A video showing the little girl walking with the reptile on a leash has surfaced online and netizens have simply been taken aback. In the clip shared by CBS News, the girl is seen walking through a water fountain while others watch her.

The footage was captured on Friday and the alligator Wally has become an internet sensation ever since its photographs and videos were shared online.

Wally’s caregiver Joie Henney, 68, a reptile enthusiast from Pennsylvania, was quoted as saying by USA Today that he brought Wally to LOVE Park for a meet-and-greet with the public. The report added that the gator has been with Henney for about seven years since it was a year old. If that’s not all, Wally also has a presence on social media.

According to a report by People, Henney has been fighting cancer and working to raise money for Wally and other reptiles. In 2018, the alligator was certified as an Emotional Support Animal.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 07:03:00 pm
