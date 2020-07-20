Forming a ‘Wall of Moms’ these women protected protesters from federal agents in Portland

Several women dressed in white and donning bike helmets joined demonstrations outside the Justice Center in Portland. (Picture credit: Reuters) Several women dressed in white and donning bike helmets joined demonstrations outside the Justice Center in Portland. (Picture credit: Reuters)

A group of over 30 women formed a human barricade to protect hundreds of protesters from federal officers during a demonstration against racism and police brutality in Portland.

Several women joined the ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstrations in downtown Portland on Saturday and Sunday, forming a human chain or ‘wall of moms’, to shield protesters from federal agents.

Videos and pictures shared on social media show several women dressed in white and wearing bike helmets chanting “Moms are here, feds stay clear”.

The women were also seen holding signs with messages like “Angry mama bear BLM” and “Mums are pissed.”

Take a look here:

Federal law enforcement has started making threats of using violence and making arrests, but moms are up front and standing strong. #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/GG6RQiBYee — pdx law grrrl (@pdxlawgrrrl) July 20, 2020

God, I love the #WallofMoms! There are so many #PortlandMoms here to protect the protesters from the Feds that if one of America’s Moms wants to take a break, there is a whole other group of Moms standing by in #sunflower yellow to take their place in the #WallofMoms! #portland pic.twitter.com/BsD8006IbT — Warren Binford (@childrightsprof) July 20, 2020

Last night after getting gassed and shot at by the feds, I swore I wasn’t going back to protest again — but when I heard about a gathering called Wall of Moms, I couldn’t stay home. #fedsout #blacklivesmatter #wallofmoms pic.twitter.com/m30aGQAthZ — Julia Peattie (@repeattie) July 19, 2020

Incredible scene in Portland right now. A group of Moms are chanting, “Feds stay clear! Moms are here!” at the federal courthouse. pic.twitter.com/gexQJJM6ck — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 19, 2020

I am here outside the Federal Courthouse in Downtown Portland, where a crowd of mothers have gathered again after being tear gassed last night by feds. This is one of the largest Portland crowds we have seen this month. pic.twitter.com/QuAwj8xvD2 — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) July 20, 2020

Bev Barnum, a 35-year-old from Portland, reportedly organised an event on Facebook, “calling all moms to do what they do best– protect people”

The women reportedly stood for hours outside a courthouse on both Saturday and Sunday before they were dispersed by federal agents using tear gas and batons.

US President Donald Trump and his administration deployed federal agents last week to tackle protests in some cities that have been on for more than 50 days following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

However, the use of federal agents has caused tensions to escalate as local bodies and demonstrators claimed agents have been overstepping their rights and using force on peaceful protesters.

