‘Wake up little butterfly’: Father’s adorable pillow trick with baby delights all online

Time and again, adorable videos of children and babies on social media have left netizens smiling. Now, a recent clip of a person waking up his child has won many hearts.

In the 17-second clip, a toddler can be seen merrily lying down on a pillow when her father picks her up and says, “Wake up little butterfly, its time to pollinate.” He then begins to sing the theme song of children’s television series ‘Reading Rainbow’.

The clip, which was initially shared on video-sharing app TikTok by user @cazmerazzzzzzz, has been widely shared across social media platforms. “The most beautiful butterfly I have ever seen,” wrote an Instagram user @cezmikalorifer while posting the clip.

While the kid is visibly startled at first, she soon starts smiling and laughing, leaving netizens in absolute awe. “That baby has gone from so confused, to embracing their destiny to become the butterfly queen,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

