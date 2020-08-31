‘Wakanda Forever’: Artist draws Chadwick Boseman’s portrait using roses, earns praise from netizens

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and has been flooded with netizens praising the artist's tribute.

Tributes for Chadwick Boseman continue to pour in following the death of the 43-year-old actor on August 28. The ‘Black Panther’ actor died after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer, leaving people around the world shocked and heartbroken.

In remembrance of the Marvel actor, a Senegalese artist named Bou Bou dedicated a portrait of Boseman using four roses and paint. Captioned, “RIP @chadwickboseman” the video features the artist recreating the actor’s face on an inverted canvas. Bou concludes the video by standing with his hands crossed in front of his chest, mimicking Boseman’s character ‘The Black Panther’ in the Avengers films and says ‘Wakanda forever’.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and has been flooded with netizens praising the artwork and his unique tribute.

