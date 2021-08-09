Waiting for her flight, American teen receives a ‘delightful’ artistic surprise

Joe, as signed on the sketch, came up to Keane and told her, "I am sorry if this is weird but I drew you."

Like many people, 18-year-old Emma Keane was delighted to see when someone started sketching her at the Minnesota airport. However, to her dismay, the young man turned out to be a bad artist.

Keane was on her first cross-country trip alone and was waiting for a connecting flight to Los Angeles when a young man sitting across started staring at her and drawing, CNN reported.

“He starts to stare at me and draw and stare at me and draw. Then I’m like is this creepy or is this awesome? I decided it was awesome,” said Keane in a TikTok video, which has now gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Keane can be heard saying that she posed for the artist, adding that after about 30 minutes the man approached her and handed over a sketch. However, the final results left her feeling disappointed. “I was getting drawn like a South-Park character,” she said.

Joe, as signed on the sketch, came up to Keane and told her, “I am sorry if this is weird but I drew you.” Even though Keane thought the drawing was not what she had expected it to be, she was sweet to the man and talked to him for about 40 mins at the airport before taking her flight.

Keane says, her family put the original one on their fridge. “My family thinks it is hysterical,” adds Keane.