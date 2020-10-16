scorecardresearch
Friday, October 16, 2020
Watch: Vulture hitching ride on paraglider’s selfie stick gets millions of views

The footage, which was viewed nearly 2.5 million views on Reddit alone, shows the bird landing on the selfie-stick and calmly sitting on it before flying away.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 16, 2020 12:52:48 pm
vulture paragliding, vulture lands on selfie stick, vulture join tandem paragliding duo, vulture sit on selfie stick paragliding, parahawking, viral video, indian expressThe special experience is known as parahawking.

In a video that has been widely shared on social media, a vulture is seen flying alongside a duo on a paraglider and then sitting on a selfie stick that’s being held by one of them. The video has since been viewed millions of times.

The footage, which was viewed nearly 2.5 million views on Reddit alone, shows the bird landing on the selfie-stick and calmly sitting on it before flying away. The two men were gliding above the picturesque mountains in Algodonales in Spain, a popular destination for paragliding.

The video that is set to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” song was originally shared on TikTok and has taken social media by storm.

Watch the video here:

It also turned out the bird landing on the selfie stick was not a coincidence. In fact, it’s a vulture that has been trained to do this.

Paragliding instructor Scott Mason of SkyWings Adventure in Spain pioneered what is called ‘parahawking’, where a trained bird of prey guides him on flights to thermal columns that make his aerial trips longer and more birdlike, according to Daily Mail.

The footage that has been shot on a GoPro camera received plenty of reactions on social media.

Mason, who has been training birds since the age of ten, told Storyful that he pioneered this to raise awareness about the birds of prey. The birds may also often be given treats like pieces of meat during the flights.

“My aim was to create awareness, to portray them in a more positive light and educate people about the important role they play in our ecosystem,” Mason said.

