Watch: Vulture hitching ride on paraglider’s selfie stick gets millions of views

The special experience is known as parahawking.

In a video that has been widely shared on social media, a vulture is seen flying alongside a duo on a paraglider and then sitting on a selfie stick that’s being held by one of them. The video has since been viewed millions of times.

The footage, which was viewed nearly 2.5 million views on Reddit alone, shows the bird landing on the selfie-stick and calmly sitting on it before flying away. The two men were gliding above the picturesque mountains in Algodonales in Spain, a popular destination for paragliding.

The video that is set to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” song was originally shared on TikTok and has taken social media by storm.

Watch the video here:

It also turned out the bird landing on the selfie stick was not a coincidence. In fact, it’s a vulture that has been trained to do this.

Paragliding instructor Scott Mason of SkyWings Adventure in Spain pioneered what is called ‘parahawking’, where a trained bird of prey guides him on flights to thermal columns that make his aerial trips longer and more birdlike, according to Daily Mail.

The footage that has been shot on a GoPro camera received plenty of reactions on social media.

Wow! This is beautiful! 👏👏 — David Stowe (@DavidSt60360974) October 15, 2020

The coolest video I’ve seen this year!! 🤩🤩🤩 Wow… Amazing!! 😍🤩 — Yuka🦘ゆうか🍦🍱🍙🍢 (@Yukangarooo) October 15, 2020

That is SO FREAKING COOL!!!!!! — Mermaid Pearlie Mae (@MerPearlieMae) October 15, 2020

He’s like:

“thanks for the hang, bros! had to rest my legs on sumthin’… but gotta run😉” What a magnificent timing! 👍🏻 — Niel (@Niel_JM) October 15, 2020

This would make my entire life, I would forever me amazed by this happening to me and know the world is messed up but I’d always have this moment. What lucky people! https://t.co/3GkPQFEntn — 𝖑𝖊𝖝𝖎🥀 (@alexivenegas_) October 15, 2020

There is something so serene about this video, and how a bird with such a set reputation for being a gangly scavenger on the ground can be so graceful in flight. — Results May Vary (@Vyxri) October 15, 2020

Same!!! But so exciting and cool to be that close tho! — Devildogg1983 (@Devildogg1983) October 15, 2020

Someone needs to set this to the Jurassic Park theme — Matt Nelson (@Maddoxnelson) October 15, 2020

Could you just imagine that thing tearing up all the strings and causing them to fall. https://t.co/1nSPbOirWs — 🎃👻 SPOOKless 🕸🕷 (@Lunarastis) October 15, 2020

Mason, who has been training birds since the age of ten, told Storyful that he pioneered this to raise awareness about the birds of prey. The birds may also often be given treats like pieces of meat during the flights.

“My aim was to create awareness, to portray them in a more positive light and educate people about the important role they play in our ecosystem,” Mason said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd