‘The Last Mile’: Volkswagen’s emotional goodbye video for it’s Beetle model goes viral

After nearly seven decades of production and three decades of designs, Volkswagen has pulled the plug on the production of its iconic Beetle compact car.

The company, on New Year’s eve, decided to give it a last goodbye with a new ad campaign and video “The Last Mile” which let fans say goodbye to the iconic model. The now-viral short video also gives people Volkswagen’s goal to be carbon neutral by the year 2050.

“The Last mile”- an animated short video depicted the car’s role in the life a man who grew old with the car. The video has been worked in reference to the model’s role in pop culture and was broadcasted throughout New Year’s eve and on the New Year day. The video was also pushed through digital billboards on Times Square.

Watch the video here:

The video uses a rendition of the Beatles’ famous song ‘Let It Be’ by the Pro Musica Youth chorus as the background score. Take a look at some of the reaction to the now-viral video here:

The Volkswagen ‘bug’ was a significant part of the global motoring history that saw an end to its production in 2003 before it was revived in 2011 with its iconic roof intact and drawing a bit of inspiration from the mini cooper. “While its time has come, the role it has played in the evolution of our brand will be forever cherished.” VW isn’t the only one cherishing The People’s Car,” Scott Keogh, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America said in a statement.

