Saudi Princess sits in the driver seat on Vogue cover; Twitterati replace her face with ‘driving ban’ activists

To celebrate the historic reform that allows women to drive in Saudi Arabia from June 24, the Middle East edition of fashion magazine Vogue featured Saudi Princess Hayfa bint Abdullah Al Saud on the driver’s seat of a red convertible on its front cover.

The official Twitter handle of the Vogue Arabia posted the feature along with the caption, “This June, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is putting women in the driving seat – and so are we.” The aim of the magazine to put the princess on the cover was to celebrate the “women of the Kingdom and their wide-reaching achievements,” the official page of the publication wrote.

However, their post soon created a huge buzz on social media as many found it to be unfair. Many Twitter users took potshots at the magazine for not putting the jailed women activists in the limelight, who actually brought the country’s driving ban to international attention.

However, after the backlash, Vogue Arabia editor-in-chief Manuel Arnaut spoke about the reason behind the feature and defended the editorial decision, a BBC report stated. In his statement, he said that it “highlights and discusses key issues related to womanhood in the Arab world” and the princess “helped magnify” the message.

No sooner did it surface online, Twitterati called out the magazine for being oblivious to the ongoing struggle of the activists, who are still in jail. While one wrote, “Hey @VogueArabia what about the 10 Saudi activists who spoke out on this very issue of women’s rights – and are now being held incommunicado with no lawyer? No mention of them?” others replaced the face of the princess with the activists, who fought for the driving ban.

Here are some of the reactions:

The artist and princess were shot by photographer Boo George at the desert outside Jeddah. What do you think about this cover? Tell us in the comments section below.

