Thursday, July 28, 2022

Vogue cover of Ukrainian President, first lady divides netizens

While some users termed them a "power couple" and called the first lady a "brave woman", some others were irked. Many criticised the couple for a "publicity stunt", and "wasting money contributed to Ukraine" even as Ukrainians have been grappling to survive.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 2:01:03 pm
Vogue cover, Zelenskyy photoshoot, Ukraine President and wife Vogue photoshoot, Vogue, Ukraine war, Ukraine Russia, Olena Zelenska, indian expressAs the photographs took internet by storm, they drew mixed reactions online.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska’s photoshoot for Vogue magazine has created a buzz on social media. The magazine in its cover story captured how the couple leading the war-ravaged country manage their relationship, family life, and the emotional toll that the invasion has taken.

Vogue called Zelenska “a face of her nation-a woman’s face, a mother’s face, an empathetic human face.” Zelenska, clad in an off-white satin top and black pants, can be seen sitting on marble steps, looking at the camera.

ALSO READ |This picture represents the bleak reality of Ukrainian children living through war

In another exclusive photograph captured by Vogue photographer Annie Leibovitz, the couple pose together.

As the photographs took the internet by storm, they drew mixed reactions online. While some users termed them a “power couple” and called the first lady a “brave woman”, some others were irked.

Many criticised the couple for a “publicity stunt”, and “wasting money contributed to Ukraine” even as Ukrainians have been grappling to survive. Some even mocked the fashion and lifestyle magazine for “romanticising the war”.

 

See reactions:

Zelenska also shared some photographs in the backdrop of war-torn Ukraine. “To be on the @voguemagazine cover is a great honor and dream of many successful and prominent people of the world. The only thing I wish for all of them is that it is not because of war in their countries,” she wrote on Instagram.

ALSO READ |Watch: When Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stole the show on Dancing with the Stars

Speaking to Vogue about how the war has affected their family life, Zelenskyy said, “Like any ordinary man, I have been worried sick about them, about their safety. I didn’t want them to be put in danger.”

“It’s not about romance. It’s about horrors that were happening here in Kyiv’s outskirts and all those horrors that are happening now in our country, in occupied territories,” he added. “But of course, I’ve been missing them. I’ve wanted to hug them so much. I’ve wanted to be able to touch them.”

