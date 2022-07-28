Vogue cover of Ukrainian President, first lady divides netizens

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska’s photoshoot for Vogue magazine has created a buzz on social media. The magazine in its cover story captured how the couple leading the war-ravaged country manage their relationship, family life, and the emotional toll that the invasion has taken.

Vogue called Zelenska “a face of her nation-a woman’s face, a mother’s face, an empathetic human face.” Zelenska, clad in an off-white satin top and black pants, can be seen sitting on marble steps, looking at the camera.

In another exclusive photograph captured by Vogue photographer Annie Leibovitz, the couple pose together.

As the photographs took the internet by storm, they drew mixed reactions online. While some users termed them a “power couple” and called the first lady a “brave woman”, some others were irked.

Many criticised the couple for a “publicity stunt”, and “wasting money contributed to Ukraine” even as Ukrainians have been grappling to survive. Some even mocked the fashion and lifestyle magazine for “romanticising the war”.

See reactions:

Nice of them to take a break from the war and show how that US money is being spent! — Mike (@Mike_n_Indy) July 27, 2022

How disrespectful to those at home in the war zone — Henry_Rachel_Archie_Lili🙏🏾 (@jozzzaphen) July 26, 2022

With these photos for the magazine, President Zelensky and his wife want to show the world that unity is strength and that psychological “war” is another weapon against the enemy. I applaud you for this fact. Malicious criticism abounds. — Adina Raceanu 👁️ (@AdinaRaceanu) July 27, 2022

I don’t understand all the snarky takes about this cover story. Vogue did *exactly* what the magazine was built to do, it’s incredible. They smuggled Annie Leibovitz into a war zone to do a cover shoot with an attractive, high profile woman. World War 3? Make it fashion. https://t.co/MfIQajMqKj — Scott Cheloha (@skotchandsoda) July 27, 2022

#Ukrainian cities being butchered, looted and decimated: …#Ukrainian journalists being tortured and killed: …

#Ukraine begging for more help: … Vogue photo shoot with Ukraine’s President and First Lady: pic.twitter.com/8qFC4F6SYB — Tetyana Denford (Тетяна Бісик) 🇺🇦 (@TetyanaWrites) July 28, 2022

Massive amount of ukrainian soldiers dying every day, Zelensky : lets have a vogue shooting pic.twitter.com/BrNPYKZYR6 — Levi (@Levi_godman) July 26, 2022

That is amusing. The sandbags are a nice touch, btw. 😂🤣👍 — claude zachary (@leftist101) July 27, 2022

Why did we send $54 billion to Ukraine, so Zelensky & his wife could pose for Vogue? You’re at war & you’ve got time for photo shoots? pic.twitter.com/XV5rz0meME — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 27, 2022

Dude, they are just doing their job, as best as they can. And their job is winning sympathy for the Ukrainian cause. — Viktor Janiš (@Viktor_Janis) July 27, 2022

Great job, great cover, thank you for bringing awareness! — mary furtas (@maryfurtas) July 27, 2022

Well done Vogue Magazine for highlighting the Mother of Ukraine ! — Sandy Wagar (@SandySandywagar) July 27, 2022

Zelenska also shared some photographs in the backdrop of war-torn Ukraine. “To be on the @voguemagazine cover is a great honor and dream of many successful and prominent people of the world. The only thing I wish for all of them is that it is not because of war in their countries,” she wrote on Instagram.

Speaking to Vogue about how the war has affected their family life, Zelenskyy said, “Like any ordinary man, I have been worried sick about them, about their safety. I didn’t want them to be put in danger.”

“It’s not about romance. It’s about horrors that were happening here in Kyiv’s outskirts and all those horrors that are happening now in our country, in occupied territories,” he added. “But of course, I’ve been missing them. I’ve wanted to hug them so much. I’ve wanted to be able to touch them.”