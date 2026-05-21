Vladimir Putin reunites with boy he kissed during 2000 China trip: ‘I will remember this day forever’

Their original meeting happened after Putin made an unscheduled stop at Beihai Park following a visit to the Forbidden City in 2000. (Source: @RT_com/X)

Russian President Vladimir Putin reunited with Chinese engineer Peng Pai in Beijing on Wednesday, more than two decades after their first meeting during Putin’s maiden visit to China in 2000. At the time, Peng was a 12-year-old schoolboy selected to greet Putin on his first official trip to China after taking office as president, according to the South China Morning Post.

Now an engineer, Peng met Putin again at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, where the Russian leader was staying during his two-day visit to Beijing. The two exchanged a handshake and had a short conversation. Putin also signed a printed photograph from their first encounter in the summer of 2000.