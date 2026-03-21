Putin kneels down to award Paralympic gold medallist Ivan Golubkov; ‘symbolic gesture’ goes viral

In a striking and emotional scene that quickly grabbed worldwide attention, Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen going down on one knee to present the prestigious Order of Friendship to Paralympic skier Ivan Golubkov on Thursday. The honour recognised Golubkov’s exceptional performance at the 2026 Winter Paralympics held in Milano-Cortina.

The rare gesture by the Russian leader was captured on video and soon went viral across social media platforms. The ceremony took place as Putin welcomed members of the Russian Paralympic contingent following their historic campaign at the Games—where the team competed under the national flag and anthem for the first time in over a decade, despite ongoing international sanctions.