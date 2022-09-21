Visually impared child examines firefighter’s equipment and gear. Video melts hearts online

There is no dearth of heartwarming stories online. Little acts of care and kindness never go unappreciated in the virtual world. Now, a visually impaired boy’s encounter with a firefighter has melted hearts online.

In a video shared by the goodnews movement on Instagram, the child is seen touching the firefighter’s uniform and gear. As the child explores his attire, the man is seen patiently kneeling down and sitting. The boy turns to the firefighter’s left side and continues examining him.

“He knows what a firefighter is and does but this is his first time ‘seeing’ one and now has an idea of what a firefighter looks like,” read the text insert in the video.

The caption of the clip read, “The firefighter wanted to make sure that the blind boy also enjoyed the visit and got to “see” what being a fireman is like 🥰. Love this!”

The adorable exchange between the little boy and the firefighter won hearts online. A user commented, “Im crying. This is amazing to see. The fireman is a true human being who has a huge heart. Whoever this fireman is I want to thank him for being so amazing. He’s inspired me to be better person. Thank you!!”

Another user wrote, “The way the firefighter is patiently explaining each piece of equipment and allowing the time for learning and discovery. Bless them both!”

In August, a video featuring a mother describing a soccer stadium to her visually impaired son ahead of a match struck a chord online. The heart-touching moments were captured during the match between Flamengo and Avaí in Florianópolis during the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.