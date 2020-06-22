scorecardresearch
Visually impaired man scores a basket on his first try, leaves netizens impressed

In the video, the man can be seen standing in the middle of a court with a basketball as people around him encourage him to shoot.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 22, 2020 5:52:46 pm
blind man scores basket viral video, twitter reaction, happy viral video, Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 1.5 million views with netizens expressing joy over the viral clip.

While there have been several stories of people overcoming their disabilities amid all odds to ace in various sporting activities, a heartwarming video of a visually impaired man scoring a basket in his first try has left netizens cheerful.

In the video, which was posted by Twitter user @fred035schultz, the man can be seen standing in the middle of a court with a basketball as people around him encourage him to shoot. Moments later, he aims at the basket and manages to score. The crowd quickly breaks into a cheer, with many jumping around the man.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 1.5 million views, with netizens expressing joy over the viral clip.

