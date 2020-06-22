Visually impaired man scores a basket on his first try, leaves netizens impressed

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 1.5 million views with netizens expressing joy over the viral clip. Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 1.5 million views with netizens expressing joy over the viral clip.

While there have been several stories of people overcoming their disabilities amid all odds to ace in various sporting activities, a heartwarming video of a visually impaired man scoring a basket in his first try has left netizens cheerful.

In the video, which was posted by Twitter user @fred035schultz, the man can be seen standing in the middle of a court with a basketball as people around him encourage him to shoot. Moments later, he aims at the basket and manages to score. The crowd quickly breaks into a cheer, with many jumping around the man.

Watch the video here:

This family’s reaction to their blind Uncle hitting a free throw on his first shot is the Twitter content I’m here for. 🤘🏻💪🔥🏀 pic.twitter.com/690hFoFsXH — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) June 21, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 1.5 million views, with netizens expressing joy over the viral clip.

The happiness is contagious. You can’t watch this and not smile. https://t.co/ic6jvfTJc6 — Dee Jay Shy (@mixin3) June 22, 2020

That was awesome family and friends are everything. — NYG. Big blue for life (@leonematt74) June 21, 2020

Wow, just wow👏👏👏👏 — Veronica Smith🇨🇦 (@2ronie) June 21, 2020

Wow, Bravo!!!👏👏👏 — a common sense voice (@Earthtenant) June 22, 2020

that is and always will be more than I have ever made. Love the feel good stuff on a Sunday — Unhip.OldGuy (@UOldguy) June 21, 2020

Wow, just wow👏👏👏👏 — Veronica Smith🇨🇦 (@2ronie) June 21, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd