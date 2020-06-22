Visually impaired man scores a basket on his first try, leaves netizens impressed

While there have been several stories of people overcoming their disabilities amid all odds to ace in various sporting activities, a heartwarming video of a visually impaired man scoring a basket in his first try has left netizens cheerful.
In the video, which was posted by Twitter user @fred035schultz, the man can be seen standing in the middle of a court with a basketball as people around him encourage him to shoot. Moments later, he aims at the basket and manages to score. The crowd quickly breaks into a cheer, with many jumping around the man.
Watch the video here:
This family’s reaction to their blind Uncle hitting a free throw on his first shot is the Twitter content I’m here for. 🤘🏻💪🔥🏀 pic.twitter.com/690hFoFsXH
— Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) June 21, 2020
Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 1.5 million views, with netizens expressing joy over the viral clip.
