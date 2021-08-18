Heartwarming video shows restaurant surprising visually impaired diner with birthday braille message

A restaurant in London has earned plaudits online after it came up with a creative way to surprise a visually impaired woman on her birthday. A video of the heartwarming moment when the lady reads the message ‘ happy birthday’ written in braille using melted chocolate has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens emotional.

The video was originally shared on TikTok by Natalie Te Paa (@natbysight) along with a caption, “They had the chef write Happy Birthday in BRAILLE!!!… using melted chocolate.”

In the 48-second clip, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, the waiter can be heard saying, “We want to wish you a happy birthday” while placing a plate with the message in front of Natalie. Then, another person, assumed to be Natalie’s friend, takes her hand and guides her to the message written on the place.

The sweet gesture by the chef left Natalie emotional as she could not believe the surprise. “No freaking way. They did not! You guys are amazing”, she can be heard saying in the clip.

Widely circulated on social media, many were left teary-eyed after watching the clip. While many lauded the chef’s sentimental gesture, others were curious to know about the place where the incident occurred.

