Visitor trespasses Orangutan enclosure at Indonesian zoo, animal attacks by grabbing by his leg

While orangutans are known to be one of the more gentle apes, a shocking video of the animal attacking a man has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the ape can be seen grabbing the man by his T-shirt at first. As a friend tries to pull the man away from the orangutan’s tight grip, the animal grabs the man by his leg. A tug of war ensues as the orangutan tightens its grip and pulls him towards the enclosure.

The man is seen hanging by his side at the enclosure, crying in fear before the video cuts off abruptly, leaving many to wonder how the incident ended. The unusual video has now amassed over 12 million views on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

A second video of the incident posted on Twitter shows the man ultimately managing to escape from the animal’s grip but not before it tries to bite his foot.

The incident has been traced back to a zoo in Indonesia and it occurred on June 6. According to local reports, the incident happened at Kasang Kulim Zoo in Kabupaten Kampar, Riau province.

According to riau.suara.com, an Indonesian news website, the visitor, identified as Hasan Arifin, violated the zoo’s safety rules by climbing over a barrier that normally separates the animals from the visitors in order to get a video. The zoo’s manager told reporters the orangutan may have been kicked by the visitor before the viral video was filmed.

Balai Besar KSDA Riau, a local government organisation in a social media post said the young man trespassed the animal enclosure wrongfully in the afternoon to create content deliberately taking advantage of the fact that zoo officers were on their break at the time. “The management found out after the news went viral on social media,” the post read.

The team dispatched to the zoo said they checked the orangutan cage following the incident. “The cage has met the requirements where there is a barrier with a safe enough distance for visitors and a warning board is given not to feed the animals and pass through the guardrail,” the post read.

The authorities also requested the zoo management to “improve supervision of visitors and always remind visitors not to feed animals and ensure safety limits in the form of warning boards and loudspeakers.”

Following the uproar online, the zoo also issued an apology on Instagram and shared videos to show how the man broke the law and put his life in danger by crossing over the guardrails. They also requested visitors to be mindful of their actions to have an enjoyable experience for all.