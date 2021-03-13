Video of woman throwing plastic bottle into hippo’s mouth in Indonesia causes outrage

Although the woman who threw the bottle said it was mistake, people are not convinced.

A video of a visitor at a safari park in Indonesia throwing a plastic bottle inside the mouth of a hippopotamus has caused outrage online. The act was captured on camera at the Taman Safari Indonesia (TSI) in Bogor. Several people have demanded the person behind the act be arrested and punished.

Cyntia Ayu, the woman who recorded the video and posted it on TikTok and Instagram, told Newsflare that she noticed a hand reaching out from the car window while enticing a hippo with a bottle. “I was not able to stop the woman, I tried to honk but she did not appear to have noticed me. I called the officers for help instead,” she said.

She added that not only was a plastic bottle thrown into the animal’s mouth, but also other trash. “It didn’t get caught when she threw it… but there were many eye witnesses, there was also a tissue that was thrown,” she said, reported VOI.

Watch the video here:

The video garnered more views after Doni Herdaru from the charity Animal Defenders Indonesia shared it and helped identify the perpetrator.

The person was later identified as Khadijah with the help of the car’s number plate. Apologising, the woman from Cicalengka, West Java, said, “I threw it accidentally.”

TSI later released a statement saying a plastic mineral water bottle and a tissue was found in the hippo’s mouth. “We found a plastic mineral water bottle and a tissue (in the hippopotamus’ mouth) but the waste was not swallowed yet,” TSI spokesman Yulius H Suprihardo to Kompas. “The hippopotamus, whom we named Ari, opened its mouth reflexively because the animal thought the visitors would feed it. Instead of food, the visitor threw plastic waste, an action that is potentially fatal (to the hippopotamus),” he added.

Clarifying that the animal is doing well, the park said it hoped the incident raised awareness among the public and is not repeated.

The park has also filed a complaint with the police against the woman in the video. The Bogor Police is currently investigating the incident.