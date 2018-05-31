Virender Sehwag cracks an ‘upgrade’ joke about Emmanuel Emenike’s marriage to Miss Nigeria 2014 after Miss Nigeria 2013

Virender Sehwag’s joke about Emmanuel Emenike’s marriage created quite a buzz on Twitter. (Source: Reekadobanks/Instagram) Virender Sehwag’s joke about Emmanuel Emenike’s marriage created quite a buzz on Twitter. (Source: Reekadobanks/Instagram)

When it comes to cricket and football, sports buffs often keep a watch — not just on the game dates, but also on the personal life of the players. A while back, it was the hush-hush wedding of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma that kept Indian fans busy, and now the recent marriage of Nigerian footballer Emmanuel Emenike has created quite a buzz.

A picture of the international footballer, which was posted by singer Reekado Banks’s verified account, has gone viral. In the collage, Emenike can be seen standing with two women and written on top and bottom of the image is, “This is Emmanuel Emenike. He divorced Miss Nigeria 2013 and last week he married Miss Nigeria 2014.”

Rumours are rife that he exchanged vows with wife Iheoma Nnnadi after dumping the 2013 winner, Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha, according to a Pulse report, and the picture has triggered hilarious reactions on Twitter.

Cracking an “upgrade joke”, former cricketer Virender Sehwag too took a dig at him in his tweet, “Unistall version 13, install version 14. Upgrading wife like phone. Emmanuel please don’t be annual. No version 15 please,” and left Netizens in splits.

Quite intrigued by the picture posted by Banks, many took to the micro-blogging site to add a pinch of humour. While one user posted, “Oh no.. Oh no. Somebody hide Miss Nigeria 2015!” others called the footballer’s marriage “goals”. Here are a few more reactions that the tweet garnered:

Unistall version 13, install version 14. Upgrading wife like phone. Emmanuel please don’t be annual. No version 15 please. pic.twitter.com/YHopoxLOlb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 30, 2018

This is how you exchange old iPhone with latest iPhone. pic.twitter.com/TPGfYFaCvZ — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 30, 2018

Playstore: You have apps to update *Emmanuel Emenike clicks on update* pic.twitter.com/27qP1ayO7p — RS (@AwaraRish) May 31, 2018

Emmanuel Emenike divorced his wife who was miss Nigeria in 2013 to get married to the winner of miss Nigeria in 2014. Men are what again?…. — #NFFCSHOW #FANSWEYSABI (@NFFCshow) May 30, 2018

Oh no.. Oh no. Somebody hide Miss Nigeria 2015! 😩🇳🇬 https://t.co/x8J1WQDlEE — Terry B 🇬🇭 (@TerryScottB) May 30, 2018

They should change the name of beauty pageant contest from Miss Nigeria to ‘who wants to be Emmanuel’s wife?’ pic.twitter.com/bbrXKcLaIf — Mr Natwarlal (@MrNatwarlal79) May 30, 2018 The picture has garnered a lot of attention on social media, and everyone is busy cracking the same ‘upgrade’ joke.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd