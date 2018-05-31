Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
Virender Sehwag cracks an ‘upgrade’ joke about Emmanuel Emenike’s marriage to Miss Nigeria 2014 after Miss Nigeria 2013

Quite intrigued by the picture posted by Reekado Banks, Virender Sehwag cracked an 'upgrade' joke about Emmanuel Emenike's marriage to Miss Nigeria 2014 after Miss Nigeria 2013, and left Twitterati in splits.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2018 8:19:29 pm
Reekado Banks, Emmanuel Emenike, footballer marries miss Nigeria 2014, miss Nigeria 2014, upgrade twitter joke, Emmanuel viral photo. Emmanuel twitter joke, indian express, indian express news Virender Sehwag’s joke about Emmanuel Emenike’s marriage created quite a buzz on Twitter. (Source: Reekadobanks/Instagram)
When it comes to cricket and football, sports buffs often keep a watch — not just on the game dates, but also on the personal life of the players. A while back, it was the hush-hush wedding of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma that kept Indian fans busy, and now the recent marriage of Nigerian footballer Emmanuel Emenike has created quite a buzz.

A picture of the international footballer, which was posted by singer Reekado Banks’s verified account, has gone viral. In the collage, Emenike can be seen standing with two women and written on top and bottom of the image is, “This is Emmanuel Emenike. He divorced Miss Nigeria 2013 and last week he married Miss Nigeria 2014.”

Rumours are rife that he exchanged vows with wife Iheoma Nnnadi after dumping the 2013 winner, Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha, according to a Pulse report, and the picture has triggered hilarious reactions on Twitter.

Cracking an “upgrade joke”, former cricketer Virender Sehwag too took a dig at him in his tweet, “Unistall version 13, install version 14. Upgrading wife like phone. Emmanuel please don’t be annual. No version 15 please,” and left Netizens in splits.

Quite intrigued by the picture posted by Banks, many took to the micro-blogging site to add a pinch of humour. While one user posted, “Oh no.. Oh no. Somebody hide Miss Nigeria 2015!” others called the footballer’s marriage “goals”. Here are a few more reactions that the tweet garnered:

