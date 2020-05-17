Follow Us:
Sunday, May 17, 2020
“Brother, is it you?”:Mohammad Amir spots Virat Kohli lookalike in Turkish series

akistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who is currently watching a Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, was left amused when he came across a Virat Kohli doppelganger in the show.

Updated: May 17, 2020 4:22:12 pm
Virat Kohli, Mohammad Amir, Virat Kohli look alike, Cavit Çetin Güner Viralt Kohli lookalike, Turkish actor Virat Kohli lookalike, Diriliş: Ertuğrul , Trending news, Indian Express news Sharing the picture on Twitter Amir wrote, “Brother is it you? Am confused” (Picture credit: Virat Kohli/ Instagram)

The COVID-19 lockdown has allowed some people the luxury of tuning into new TV series. Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who is currently watching a Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, was left amused when he came across a Virat Kohli doppelganger in the show.

Take a look here:

Sharing a picture of actor Cavit Çetin Güner from the series, Amir wrote, “Brother is it you? Am confused”

Many who came across the tweet greed that the resemblance between the two is uncanny. Others even shared pictures and videos of other Kohli lookalikes while replying to the tweet. Take a look here:

Since being posted, the tweet has garnered over 20 thousand likes with more than 30,000 people retweeting it.

