“Brother, is it you?”:Mohammad Amir spots Virat Kohli lookalike in Turkish series

Sharing the picture on Twitter Amir wrote, “Brother is it you? Am confused” (Picture credit: Virat Kohli/ Instagram) Sharing the picture on Twitter Amir wrote, “Brother is it you? Am confused” (Picture credit: Virat Kohli/ Instagram)

The COVID-19 lockdown has allowed some people the luxury of tuning into new TV series. Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who is currently watching a Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, was left amused when he came across a Virat Kohli doppelganger in the show.

Take a look here:

@imVkohli brother is it you m confused 😂 pic.twitter.com/kbwn31yjT6 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 15, 2020

Sharing a picture of actor Cavit Çetin Güner from the series, Amir wrote, “Brother is it you? Am confused”

Many who came across the tweet greed that the resemblance between the two is uncanny. Others even shared pictures and videos of other Kohli lookalikes while replying to the tweet. Take a look here:

also this https://t.co/3y9H8ckuiH — Self Isolated Sunil (@1sInto2s) May 15, 2020

Haha we all felt it like that😂👌🏻#ForeverWithKingKohli — Mohit (@mohitsharma13__) May 15, 2020

Keep checking his Lip Sync, if he says Ben Stokes..He is the one — MÆRJA GHÆLIB 🚩 (@Marja_Ghalib) May 15, 2020

MANY DUPLICATE COPIES 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/TLVF2yRdnh — RAMEEZ 66 (@RameezBhat66) May 15, 2020

Since being posted, the tweet has garnered over 20 thousand likes with more than 30,000 people retweeting it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd