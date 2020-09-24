scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 24, 2020
FinCEN Files

Student stages kidnapping to get out of online class, video has netizens in splits

The video, which was originally posted on Reddit, shows a baffled professor as a couple of masked men ’kidnap’ one of the students during a lecture.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 24, 2020 1:54:31 pm
Kidnapping, Zoom lecture, Online class, viral video, Fake kidnapping video, staged abduction, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered 3 million views.

In an attempt to skip online lectures, a student staged his own abduction with the help of his friends and a video of the incident is making the rounds of the internet.

The undated video, according to reports was originally posted on TikTok and shows a professor conducting an online class at an undisclosed location, while a group of students listen to him.

But in one of the frames, a couple of masked ‘intruders’ are seen barging into a student’s room from behind and then
‘kidnapping’ him.

“Did you just see Tyler get kidnapped?” the professor asks, while the rest of the students giggle.

Watch the video here:

After many commenters suggested that Tyler might actually have been kidnapped, the boy and his ‘kidnappers’ put out  another video explaining that it was a prank and they were safe, reported Fox News.

However, many have criticised the staging of a kidnapping given there was an actual case where intruders barged into a student’s house while online classes were on.

Take a look at how people reacted to the video:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has been viewed over 3 million times.

