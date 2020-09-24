Student stages kidnapping to get out of online class, video has netizens in splits

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered 3 million views.

In an attempt to skip online lectures, a student staged his own abduction with the help of his friends and a video of the incident is making the rounds of the internet.

The undated video, according to reports was originally posted on TikTok and shows a professor conducting an online class at an undisclosed location, while a group of students listen to him.

But in one of the frames, a couple of masked ‘intruders’ are seen barging into a student’s room from behind and then

‘kidnapping’ him.

“Did you just see Tyler get kidnapped?” the professor asks, while the rest of the students giggle.

Watch the video here:

They staged a kidnapping to get him out of lectures. This is real friendship goals 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zHrFtf7URS — Blay 🇬🇭🇨🇮 (@Blayofficial) September 21, 2020

After many commenters suggested that Tyler might actually have been kidnapped, the boy and his ‘kidnappers’ put out another video explaining that it was a prank and they were safe, reported Fox News.

However, many have criticised the staging of a kidnapping given there was an actual case where intruders barged into a student’s house while online classes were on.

Take a look at how people reacted to the video:

Wow! I couldn’t do that. My coworkers would find a way to get the cops to my apt 😂😂😂 They’d be calling the center asking for my emergency contact files 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2HyTWVTILn — Yo momma a typo, ho! (@iRefuseToCare) September 23, 2020

Me trying to hide from smiling pic.twitter.com/od1wj2ARxD — Knean (@Knean_) September 22, 2020

Always spoiling the show pic.twitter.com/uFewGfh73s — pedywaa (@pedy_waaa) September 23, 2020

Man said do we need to call the police and smiled? What if it was real 😂😂😂😂 — TeeBee💕 (@misssv4she) September 22, 2020

Tyler and his homeboys once they got outside the door lol pic.twitter.com/Av8EyAtUV9 — Miss I be everywhere (@nysendolo2) September 22, 2020

Y’all do a lot to skip the classes you paid for — Squilliam Fancyson (@bombay_ray) September 22, 2020

Teacher: “Did you guys just see Tyler get kidnapped?” Students: 🤷🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/RJuiBpQXmx — Baptist (@baptist0007) September 22, 2020

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has been viewed over 3 million times.

