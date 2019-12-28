Year Ender 2019: Top 20 viral videos that took the Internet by storm

To refresh your memory, here is the list of some of the top viral videos that became the topic of conversation on all social media platforms (Designed by Rajan Sharma) To refresh your memory, here is the list of some of the top viral videos that became the topic of conversation on all social media platforms (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

With 2019 coming to an end, we look back at some of the videos which made headlines — from Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg’s speech at the UN and the rise of the internet sensation Ranu Mondal to the famous paragliding video which became one of the most popular desi meme template.

Woman’s soulful rendition of this Lata Mangeshkar classic takes netizens down memory lane

In the video, the can be seen singing the all-time classic song amidst the busy Ranaghat railway station.

The first on the list is Ranu Mondal. Currently an internet celebrity, Mondal, like most of the artistes, emerged from humble beginnings. Mondal was first spotted at the Ranaghat station in West Bengal, singing the colossal hit song “Ek Pyar Ka Nagma”, which was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Her soulful and effortless rendition saw the video clip go viral in July. It even helped her bag a deal with actor, music director Himesh Reshammiya. Read more here

Tesla’s new Cybertruck launch goes viral after armoured glass shatters during Elon Musk’s demo

The geometric design triggered hilarious comparisons online.

Tesla’s cyber truck launch is the next video which went massively viral this year. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc, unveiled the company’s new truck called Cybertruck at a grand event in Los Angeles, California. However, the event didn’t go as planned after two of the truck’s armoured glass windows cracked during a demonstration of their strength. Read More here

‘You have stolen my childhood’: Greta Thunberg slams world leaders at UN climate summit

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

The list would be incomplete without the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg’s iconic speech at the UN Climate Action Summit. In her powerful speech, she accused several world leaders of stealing her childhood with their “empty words” on combating climate change.”I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to me for hope? How dare you!” the 16-year-old climate activist said in an emotional speech at the opening of the summit in New York City in September 2019. Read more here:

Hilarious paragliding viral video inspires memes on social media

Moments into the glide, an anxious Sahu, who is surrounded by fog, starts requesting the glider to take him back to the ground.

A first-time paraglider, who was later identified as Vipin Sahu, became an overnight internet sensation after a video of his experience went viral. In the hilarious video, a frightened Sahu was repeatedly seen requesting his instructor to land. He also tries bribing the instructor. Apart from his famous line,”Bhyi land karado”, the man’s reaction also triggered several memes online. Read more here:

‘Now, this is performance’: Banana art installation worth $1.2 lakh gets eaten

The famous $120,000-art installation featuring a banana duct taped to a wall made headlines all over again after a man walked into the gallery and ate it in full public view. The installation by artist Maurizio Cattelan titled ‘Comedian’ was on display at Miami’s Art Basel when New York-based David Datuna, who is a Georgian-born American artist, ate it. The video of the incident was posted by multiple people, including Datuna himself. Read more:

Cat praised after it saves toddler from falling down a flight of stairs

The cat quickly moves to the front, blocking the way for the toddler, who then slowly moves away from the flight of stairs.

A cat in Colombia was hailed as a hero after it saved a toddler from falling down a flight of stairs. Footage of the incident which went viral in October showed the cat leaping from a chair and latching on to the baby. Read more here.

Bengaluru school choir’s viral performance of ‘Believer’ impresses Imagine Dragons’, Dan Reynolds



The choir's rendition of the 2017 hit is being praised a lot online and was acknowledged by Imagine Dragon's lead singer.

A video of an all-girls school choir from Bengaluru singing the Imagine Dragons hit ‘Believer’ had taken social media by storm. Posted on Facebook by Elizabeth George, a teacher from the school, the video even caught the attention of the band’s lead singer, Dan Reynolds. Read more here

Two-year-old’s rendition of Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ takes internet by storm

The girl's soulful rendition of the Lata Mangeshkar classic has gone viral.

A two-year-old had turned heads with her soulful rendition of ‘Lag Jaa gale’, a Lata Mangeshkar classic. Many praised the child for her soulful and effortless singing. The viral video was also shared by singer Sitara. Read More here

Doting father questions toddler after she steals coat from a classmate, video goes viral

In the video, Mila's father can be seen interrogating her with a series of questions.

Next on the list is a video of a toddler being interrogated by her father after she came home with her classmate’s jacket. The hilarious video soon went viral and several people reacted to the video, appreciating the toddler’s ‘cool as a cucumber’ attitude. Read more here:

Virat Kohli imitates Kesrick Williams after smashing him for six

Virat Kohli imitates Kesrick Williams's celebration after smashing him for a six in the 1st T20I vs West Indies in Hyderabad on Friday

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli’s aggression was on full display when India faced West Indies at a T20 match in Hyderabad. From getting into duels and complaining to the umpire, what really made headlines was when Kohli returned the notebook style celebration to Kesrick Williams after hitting a massive six in his over. Read more here.

Protesters in Lebanon sing ‘Baby Shark’ for a toddler who got caught in a protest

The mother of the toddler thanked the crowd for going above and beyond for her kid.

Next on the list is a heartwarming gesture by a group of Lebanon protesters towards a toddler who got caught up in the protest. The video showed a group of protesters in Lebanon singing the hit song ‘Baby Shark’ for the 15-month-old boy. Read more here:

Son interrupts reporter on live TV, and people love this ‘sweet intervention’

Courtney Kube won the internet with her grace and composure.

NBC’s Pentagon and National Security correspondent Courtney Kube was explaining the Syriam crisis when her young son interrupted the live broadcast. However, Kube remained extremely calm and continued with her segment. While many praised the network for allowing reporters to bring their children to the studio, others appreciated working moms and lauded Kube for her calmly handling the situation. Read more here:

Paris Fashion Week: German model Leon Dame’s catwalk goes viral, triggers meme fest

The video was shared by the model himself on his social media handle along with a caption that read, "Closing Maison Margiela SS20."

German model Leon Dame turned quite a few heads with his unusual walk at the 2019 Paris Fashion Week when he dramatically stomped down the runway. The video was shared by the model himself on his Instagram handle along with a caption that read, “Closing Maison Margiela SS20.” The 20-year-old not only grabbed all the attention with the walk but also triggered a meme fest online. Read more here:

Kerala woman hailed as a hero for standing her ground against a bus in the wrong lane

People on social media cheered for the woman and praised her for standing there determinedly.

A woman from Kerala was hailed on social media for teaching an errant bus driver a lesson for driving on the wrong side of the road. While many praised her for standing her ground, the Perumbavoor resident Soorya set the story straight saying she did not have any intention of stubbornly blocking the path of the bus driver. Read more here.

Belly dancers steal the show at Pak investment summit

"Where are we heading as a nation?" questioned a user while sharing the viral clip.

Pakistan’s Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCIP) organised an investment conference in Azerbaijan’s Baku and invited belly dancers to perform at the event. The clip featuring the belly dancers went viral amid Pakistan’s economic crisis. Read more here.

Hong Kong protestors let ambulance cross, come in for praise

A protestor who had collapsed during the massive protests on Sunday was being taken to a hospital.

This video clip which went viral in June showed Hong Kong citizens allowing an ambulance to pass through during a protest. The video of the protesters giving way to the ambulance in an orderly manner was shared multiple times on various social media platforms. The ambulance was reportedly taking a protestor who had collapsed during the protest. Read more here:

Viral video: This couple’s new twist to the musical chair game leaves netizens in splits

The ending of the video has left people laughing out loud.

A video of a couple playing the popular game of musical chairs, albeit with a twist, had gone viral, leaving netizens in splits. Instead of running around the chairs, the man in the video was seen stacking them before hoisting his partner to make her sit on them. While it initially seemed easy, the man was seen struggling as the columns grew in height. Read more here

Watch: Chilean protest song becomes feminist anthem across the world

The lyrics of the song calls out the judiciary, police and all the political power structures who have systematically violated women's rights.

A Chilean protest song about rape culture had gone viral this year. The song, Un Violador en Tu Camino, which means ‘A Rapist in Your Path’ in English, was originally written by theatre artist Lastesis and was first performed in late November by several Chilean woman demonstrators at the country’s nationwide protest against rising social inequality. Read more here

World leaders seem to mock Donald Trump at the NATO event, video goes viral

Many compared the moment with a scene from Mean Girls.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Princess Anne — Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter and UK’s princess royal — were caught on video reportedly mocking US President Donald Trump. Though Jhonson and Trudeau talk about Trump’s press conference that continued for over two hours, the US presidents name is never heard in the conversation. The group continued to chat and laugh, oblivious to the fact that they were being filmed. Read more here.

Parents give daughter ‘worst Christmas gift’, her adorable reaction leaves them pleasantly surprised

Little Aria's excitement getting a humble banana is melting hearts online.

A couple’s attempt to gift their toddler the “worst Christmas gift ever” did not go as planned. Twitter user and vlogger, LGND shared a snippet of the video where they surprised little Aria with a present ahead of Christmas. When the two-year-old girl realises it was a banana wrapped in gift paper, she was overjoyed, screaming “Bananaaaa!!!”. When asked if she was happy with the gift, she enthusiastically replies, “I’m happy!” Read more here.

