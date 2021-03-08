scorecardresearch
Monday, March 08, 2021
Viral Video: Zoo in China tries to pass off dog as wolf

While the short clip prompted hilarious reactions online, many voiced concerns over the animals caged inside the zoo.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 8, 2021 5:47:20 pm
china, china zoo, china zoo dog, china zoo dog trending, china zoo passes off dog as wolf, wolf twitter reactions, trending, indian express, indian express newsA zoo employee confirmed that the dog was being kept there temporarily.

In a bizarre incident, a zoo in China has caught the attention of many for trying to pass off a dog as a wolf. A video of the canine sitting in a cage has gone viral on social media, prompting incredulous reactions from netizens.

According to a DailyMail report, the clip was shared online after a visitor named Xu at the Xiangwushan Zoo in Xianning, Hubei province, filmed the animal that looked like a Rottweiler and said in the video, “Woof! Are you a wolf?”

Watch the video here:

The visitor told Beijing News that the zoo did have a wolf living in that cage but it had died of old age. Moreover, a zoo employee also confirmed that the dog was being kept temporarily, the BBC reported.

While the short clip prompted hilarious reactions online, many voiced concerns over the animal caged inside the zoo, the news website reported. “At least get a husky,” a Weibo user wrote, as it looked more like a wolf, the news website stated.

