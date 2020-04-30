Viral Video: More than 2 million views for this woman’s quest to clean a pizza pan

Taking to the short video making app, Ayla Jalyn shared multiple videos of the process leaving many impressed. Taking to the short video making app, Ayla Jalyn shared multiple videos of the process leaving many impressed.

Cocooned in their homes, people around the world are coming up with creative ways to utilise their time amid the ongoing coronavirus-enforced lockdown. And the latest video to go viral is that of the relentless pursuit of a Youtube and TikTok star to clean a pizza pan.

Taking to the short video making app, Ayla Jalyn shared multiple videos of the cumbersome process to clean the pizza pan, leaving many impressed.

“I’m all for flavour but eww,” Jalyn wrote while sharing the video of the pizza pan her husband received along with his order from Papa John’s, an American pizza delivery chain. It is then that Jalyn begins her relentless quest to clean the pan, which appears to be solid black with residue of grease and oil.

From immersing the pan in water, scrubbing it to even using an oven cleaner, Jalyn leaves no stone unturned to clean the pan. Though she called it a “random” post, the video soon went viral on several social media platforms and garnered over two million views.

While the YouTuber was able to get the grease off the pan after multiple attempts, the pan still wasn’t clean. Then, she gave it a final try and shared the video with her TikTok followers. “2nd attempt at cleaning the now ‘famous’ pizza pan,” she wrote while posting the video.

Even though she gave her best, she wasn’t able to completely clean the vessel and finally sought help from her followers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd