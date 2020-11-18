This video of a man using a cat to demonstrate how to bathe a baby is an internet hit

As much as people loved the man's demonstration they couldn't be more impressed by the cat.

A video of a man demonstrating how to bathe a baby using a cat has taken social media by storm, with many amazed by the pet’s not reacting to being bathed.

The video that was first shared on TikTok and Facebook by a man named Vinh Quang Phạm from Vietnam, shows the cat looking at the camera as the man explains what is to be done.

The man, who is expected to be become a grandfather soon, explains to his son how to hold the baby. He explains that one must support the baby’s head while washing the body, and demonstrates on the cat.

He explained why one must wrap the infant in a towel and how to splash water on a baby’s face while making sure it doesn’t go into the baby’s ears. Despite the man demonstrating these procedures on the pet cat, who are associated with avoiding water baths, the animal participated calmly.

The man’s son, who filmed the entire procedure, told Vietnamese website A Family that he shared the clip to entertain friends and family members, never anticipating it would be viewed globally.

Most comments on social media were about the patient cat, with some even claiming that it might be from some other planet.

