Viral Video: Woman smashes artwork after artist disrespects her restaurant staff

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms with many calling out the artist.

A video of a restaurant owner smashing renowned artist Romero Britto’s artwork for allegedly misbehaving with her employees has gone viral on social media.

The clip, which was originally shared on TikTok by user @fayepindell19, shows the owner of Tapelia restaurant, Florida, throwing a porcelain piece known as the “Big Apple” on the floor while yelling at Britto. A similar porcelain piece retails for $4,800 (approximately Rs 3.5 lakh), as per Romero Britto’s website.

According to Le Parisien, the woman was miffed with the artist for disrespecting her staff. “You went to my restaurant, you booked for twenty people, for breakfast for $ 8, which is cheap, and on top of that, you asked us for a discount,” she is heard saying in the viral clip.

“You humiliated my staff, you asked them to turn off the music, you asked them not to speak. It was humiliating. I thought you were an honest and respectable person, but you lacked humility,” she says.

Watch the video here:

Brazilian artist Romero Britto visited this woman’s restaurant and treated the employees poorly. She then went to his Miami exhibit to purchase and destroy one of his works.

“Never go to my restaurant and offend my people. I respected you as an artist”pic.twitter.com/0v3ytxjzDC — rrrubencito ☁️ (@sortarican__) August 14, 2020

“I demand that you never come to my restaurant again, nor offend my staff, ever again,” she says while smashing the artwork on the floor, which according to the news website, was a gift from her husband.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many calling out the artist. However, Britto later took to Instagram to share his side of the story and informed his followers that the incident took place in 2017. “I was a victim of a person who went to one of my galleries and purposely broke a sculpture she had been gifted,” began the post shared by Britto.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd