Viral Video: Woman slaps husband on flight after he goes on an anti-mask rant

The airline confirmed that police attended the flight due to a passenger ‘behaving disruptively on board and refusing to wear their face mask’. (Source: Epic Entertainment/YouTube)

Even though the World Health Organisation (WHO) has repeatedly advised people to wear masks to combat the spread of Covid-19, there are many around the world who refuse to abide by the instructions. However, an EasyJet passenger found himself in an embarrassing spot after his wife slapped him for refusing to wear a face mask during his flight.

A video, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, features the moment when the man started off a fight with the fellow passengers after he was told to wear a mask. “You are all being lied to, the longer you wear them masks, the longer this goes on,” he can be heard saying in the clip.

According to a Metro report, the video is of a Manchester to Tenerife EasyJet plane, which was preparing to land when the man begin telling people that they are “being lied to”.

Watch the video here:

As the argument continued, the man’s wife can be seen trying to calm him down but slaps him after he starts abusing her. Though the man attempts to hit her back, other passengers intervened.

As per the news website, the airline confirmed that police attended the flight due to a passenger ‘behaving disruptively on board and refusing to wear their face mask’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd