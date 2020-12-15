scorecardresearch
Viral Video: Woman rescues dog from sea of foam as storm batters Australia coast

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 15, 2020 5:42:22 pm
Australia rains, Australia dog rescue sea foam, Australia’s storms viral video, dog rescue, dog rescue viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe search finally ends on a happy note after she finds Hazel and takes the dog into her arms

As heavy rains and gusty winds battered Australia’s northeast coast, a pet dog had a lucky escape from a rising tide of sea foam amid the adverse weather conditions. The pooch, named ‘Hazel’, was eventually reunited with its distraught owner and a video of the dramatic event has been captured on live TV.

The video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows a woman wearing a white swimsuit wading through the brownish foam at the Main Beach in Byron Bay while desperately calling for her dog. She is soon joined by others in her search. The agonising search finally ends on a happy note after she finds Hazel and takes the dog into her arms.

Watch the video here:

According to a BBC report, the popular tourist destination has been depleted due to the previous erosions.

The current severe weather in the area has made matters worst. Byron Mayor Simon Richardson told BBC that the severe weather was smashing what was left. “We’re watching our beach disappear,” he said.

Here is how netizens reacted to the viral clip:

