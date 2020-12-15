Viral Video: Woman in Australia risks life to save beer kegs amid storm

The metal beer kegs had drifted from the surf club in Currumbin on the Gold Coast into the waters.

A dramatic footage of a woman in Australia risking her life to retrieve beer kegs during a storm has gone viral on social media. The video was recorded by the bystanders when the woman dived into the water in order to prevent the beer kegs from being swept away in the floods.

According to a DailyMail report, the metal beer kegs had drifted from the surf club in Currumbin on the Gold Coast into the waters.

Watch the video here:

In the nine-second clip, the woman can be seen running frantically towards the beer kegs and grabbing on to them. She then drags them to the other end. “There’s nothing like the ocean, it’s pretty spectacular,” the woman told 7News following the incident.

Evacuation warnings have been issued in areas around northern New South Wales due to the threat of heavy rainfall and storm. According to a BBC report, officials reported around 150 calls for help in the past 24 hours.

