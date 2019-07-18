Viral Video: Mercedes plunges into river after car wash

A video of a Mercedes car plunging into a river went viral after it was shared on Facebook by the City of Hackensack Fire Department. The incident occurred when a 64-year-old woman leaving a car wash had accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake pedal. The car, a Mercedes M-Class, was seen being driven off the edge of a parking area into the river.

According to a Metro report, a 41-year-old good samaritan, who witnessed the incident, dived into the water body to pull out the driver and a woman passenger from the submerged car. Firefighters who arrived at the location also assisted in the rescue.

As per the Facebook post, one of the occupants of the car was shifted to a hospital with minor injuries and the vehicle was removed from the water. According to the news report, the Hackensack police Captain Nicole Foley told NJ.com, “There are no physical barricades in place to prevent vehicles from driving into the area that leads to where the car drove into the water.”

Once shared online, it did not take long for netizens to take note of the clip and flood it with comments. While some wondered why a guard rail was missing, others joked about the passengers in the car wanting to go boating.