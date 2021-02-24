Viral Video: 139-year-old Victorian house moves through streets of San Francisco to new location

The person who bought the house has been planning to move it for over eight years

In a bizarre incident, a homeowner paid $400,000 to shift a 139-year-old Victorian house to make space for a new housing development. A video of the 5,170 square feet property being moved through the streets of San Francisco to a new address left many amused after it went viral on social media.

According to a Daily Mail report, trees were trimmed to make way for the two-storied house located at 807 Franklin Street, which was rolled six blocks away to 635 Fulton Street.

“6-bedroom, 3-bath Victorian – approximately 80 feet in length. Built with tight grain and lumber from 800-year-old trees. She’s moving 6 blocks from Franklin to Fulton down a one-way street in the opposite direction,” tweeted user @AnthonyVenida while sharing the viral clip.

Watch the video here:

6-bedroom, 3-bath Victorian – approximately 80 feet in length. 139-years-old built w/ tight grain & lumber from 800-year-old trees. She’s moving 6 blocks from Franklin to Fulton down a one-way street the opposite direction. The terrestrial equivalent of the Mars rover landing! pic.twitter.com/OjJ8FhZzoB — Anthony Venida (@AnthonyVenida) February 21, 2021

Interestingly, Tim Browns, the person who bought the house, had been planning to move it for over eight years, the news website reported. However, it was a tricky process as the house first needed to be taken downhill before being pushed to its new location, veteran house mover Phil Joy told the San Francisco Chronicle, the Daily Mail cited.

Since being shared online, the time-lapse video of the house being taken from one point to another has gone viral on social media and prompted many reactions among netizens.

One of those things your eyes see and your brain absolutely refuses to take in. A building. Moving down the road. — Elizabeth Anker (@ElizabethAnker2) February 21, 2021