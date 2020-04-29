Follow Us:
Viral Video: US cop hailed as a ‘hero’ for pushing burning car away from restaurant

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 29, 2020 2:26:14 pm
fire, cop prevents fire, New Jersey, New Jersey restaurant fire, Taco Bell drive thru, viral video Fortunately, officer Oler was able to prevent the fire as he pushed the car away from the restaurant.

A New Jersey police officer is being hailed as a hero after his quick reaction to a fire incident saved a restaurant from burning down. In a video, tweeted by the official account of Stafford Police, the officer can be seen pushing an ignited car away from the building in order to prevent the fire from spreading.

“Officer Oler arrived just in time to assist with a vehicle fire at the Taco Bell drive-through today. Great job Officer Oler!!” read the caption of the post, which has now gone viral on social media.

According to a Fox News report, a vehicle, parked at a drive-through lane of a Taco Bell in New Jersey, burst into flames suddenly. Fortunately, officer Oler was able to prevent the fire from spreading to the restaurant as he pushed the car away from the spot.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions lauding the officer. “Well done and quick thinking! Saved the building for sure,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral post.

