Viral video: Two Carnival cruise ships collide at Mexican port

Around six people were reportedly injured in the collision. Around six people were reportedly injured in the collision.

A video of two Carnival cruise ships colliding in Mexico is making rounds on the internet. Carnival Glory was manoeuvering to dock when Carnival Legend crashed into the 952 foot long (290-meter)vessel.

Watch the video here:

In the video, as passengers watch on, Carnival legend crashed into the back dock of the ship, leaving it significantly damaged. The passengers were stunned due to the loud impact. Around six people were reportedly injured in the collision.

Carnival Corp, the world’s largest cruise operator, in a statement said that Carnival Glory was manoeuvering to dock when Carnival Legend made contact with the vessel. “We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship,” said the statement. The company also added that itineraries of both ships won’t be affected.

While many were concerned about the safety of the passengers, others spawned jokes around the collision. Take a look at some of the reaction:

At least they have the same insurance company! — PC Donuts 🛳️ 🚔 (@TrafficDonut) December 20, 2019

Since both ships are owned by Carnival, I’m sure the call to HQ was fun. — MixR (@MixR_ow) December 21, 2019

Hope both the captains got out and exchanged insurance information. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) December 20, 2019

Captain Crunch at the wheel? — All Kinds of Nope (@woozleweasels) December 20, 2019

Carnival Glory driver was texting. — Utah Girl Chronicles 🌼🌺🦋💐🖌️☮️🌊 Support Writers (@buddywriterdude) December 20, 2019

I’m sorry, I know it’s a scary, serious situation, but the commentary on this video is amazing. Far better than the video itself. “WHY ARE YOU YELLING?!” 😂😂 Glad no one was seriously injured. — Becca (@Bexter50) December 20, 2019

I can imagine the jolt when those two huge ships collided. I assume people hit the Poop deck. — Molly Bloom’s 11th Vortex of Hell (@MollyBloom10) December 20, 2019

Was that part of the new Titanic Cruise package? — Robert McAuley (@Mahovolich) December 20, 2019

That’s where yachts come from. — Kitt Lieder (@KittLieder) December 20, 2019

I’ve never seen cruise ships mating before this is crazy. — David Carbone (@deecee3737) December 20, 2019

New Carnival game Bumper Boats — gt Whizz (@gwhizz1) December 20, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd