Friday, December 27, 2019

Viral video: Two Carnival cruise ships collide at Mexican port

Carnival glory was manoeuvring to dock when another cruise ship of the same company, Carnival Glory crashed into the vessel.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2019 1:26:14 pm
Carnival cruise ships collide in Mexico, cruise ships collide, Cruise ship collision video, Mexico, Cruise ship collision in Mexico, Trending, Indian Express news Around six people were reportedly injured in the collision.

A video of two Carnival cruise ships colliding in Mexico is making rounds on the internet. Carnival Glory was manoeuvering to dock when Carnival Legend crashed into the 952 foot long (290-meter)vessel.

Watch the video here:

In the video, as passengers watch on, Carnival legend crashed into the back dock of the ship, leaving it significantly damaged. The passengers were stunned due to the loud impact. Around six people were reportedly injured in the collision.

Carnival Corp, the world’s largest cruise operator, in a statement said that Carnival Glory was manoeuvering to dock when Carnival Legend made contact with the vessel. “We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship,” said the statement. The company also added that itineraries of both ships won’t be affected.

While many were concerned about the safety of the passengers, others spawned jokes around the collision. Take a look at some of the reaction:

