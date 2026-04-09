‘Do not be this type of tourist in Japan’: Family seen skipping queue at Tokyo’s Hachiko Statue, video draws criticism

A viral video from Tokyo has sparked a wave of criticism online after three tourists were seen bypassing a long queue to take photos at the iconic Hachiko Statue. While the clip does not confirm their nationality, many on social media were quick to assume they were Indian, triggering a flood of harsh and often unfair comments.

The video, originally shared by Instagram creator Tokyo Munching, shows a crowded scene near Shibuya Crossing, where visitors had reportedly been waiting anywhere between 10 and 30 minutes for their turn. The caption read: “Right by Shibuya Crossing, I saw a massive line for the Hachiko Statue—people waiting 10, 20, even 30 minutes for a photo. Then a group started creeping up and photobombing everyone. Had to put my phone down and step in—if you want the shot, wait your turn like everyone else. Sometimes you’ve gotta call things out when they’re not right.”