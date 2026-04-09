‘Do not be this type of tourist in Japan’: Family seen skipping queue at Tokyo’s Hachiko Statue, video draws criticism

A viral video from Tokyo has sparked a wave of criticism online after three tourists were seen bypassing a long queue to take photos at the iconic Hachiko Statue. While the clip does not confirm their nationality, many on social media were quick to assume they were Indian, triggering a flood of harsh and often unfair comments.
The video, originally shared by Instagram creator Tokyo Munching, shows a crowded scene near Shibuya Crossing, where visitors had reportedly been waiting anywhere between 10 and 30 minutes for their turn. The caption read: “Right by Shibuya Crossing, I saw a massive line for the Hachiko Statue—people waiting 10, 20, even 30 minutes for a photo. Then a group started creeping up and photobombing everyone. Had to put my phone down and step in—if you want the shot, wait your turn like everyone else. Sometimes you’ve gotta call things out when they’re not right.”
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Although no nationality was mentioned, the comments section quickly turned toxic, with several users making sweeping generalisations about Indians. Some expressed embarrassment, with one writing, “As an Indian, I am ashamed. We are tired of this behaviour too.”
Others were more critical, saying things like, “If they can’t wait then don’t deserve a picture with Great Hachiko ,” and “These are Indians… Poor civic sense, lack of respect and sensibility and uncultured. These are the identifying qualities of Indian tourists… Me being an Indian, there’s nothing more insulting than ruining the reputation of the Country… They behave the same way back home with the same cheapness… It’s just the quality of life they are leading… It’s the mindset issue…”
However, not everyone joined the pile-on. A few voices urged restraint and empathy. One user pointed out, “I’d like to add something to this. Please be mindful there are so many such people traveling internationally for the first time in their lives. I understand this is not right, but so many of these folks are just unaware of such norms. Try to be more empathetic. I don’t understand this new trend of just recording strangers and shunning them publicly.”
The statue at the centre of the controversy honours Hachiko, a loyal Akita dog remembered for his devotion. Born over a century ago, Hachiko would accompany his owner, Professor Ueno, to the station and return daily to wait for him—even after Ueno’s death. The dog continued this routine for years, becoming a powerful symbol of loyalty in Japan.
Hachiko died on March 8, 1935, but his story lives on through books, poems, and films, including Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, starring Richard Gere.
Disclaimer: This story is based on viral social media content and includes claims that have not been independently verified. The views expressed by social media users are their own and do not reflect an official stance or recommendation. We encourage readers to engage with trending topics mindfully and avoid making generalizations based on unconfirmed information.