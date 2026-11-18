Alejandro Campbell, a TikTok creator, is going viral after filming a video saying the rising cost of living in the United Kingdom has pushed him to “move into” London’s Heathrow Terminal 5.
Comparing his expenses to what he pays now, his costs are lower and almost zero at Heathrow. The lighting, toilets, Wi-Fi, security in the airport are actually inclusive of what he pays to the airport.
Campbell says he saves a lot of money now, and puts that money into stocks and shares. “Overall, I am still winning. This is not homelessness; it is a good financial decision.”
In the video, he says, “I know what you’re thinking: ‘You tell me Alex, go get a job, sort your life out’. But I’m here to tell you that I do have a job and it’s fully remote, which, as it turns out, is the only requirement I’d say you actually need to become an airport resident.
Campbell noted that financially, it makes a lot of sense. His mortgage interest alone is around seventy pounds a day. All the small and basic expenses that are required to be paid actually bleed you dry.
He concludes the video saying, “Maybe this is the future of affordable living.”
Watch the video
Free heating, free Wi-Fi, 24-hour security… and a Dior next door 👀
TikTok creator Alejandro Campbell says the cost of living pushed him to “move into” Heathrow Terminal 5. He claims it’s a step up from Gatwick, where he says he stayed last month, with better lounges and “less riff-raff”.
His maths: around £70 a day on mortgage interest, plus council tax, energy bills and the green waste bin, against free heating, lighting, toilets and Wi-Fi at the airport. His only catch? You need a fully remote job, and a bottle of water costs a fortune.
Whether he means it or not, it’s struck a nerve: over half a million views and more than 1,300 comments.
And it’s not just TikTok. People really have ended up sleeping at Heathrow over the years, and charities like Thames Reach have worked in the terminals to help them find somewhere to stay.
Would you swap your bills for a seat at T5? 👇
📍 Heathrow Terminal 5
🎥 @alejandro_campbell on TikTok
#Heathrow #CostOfLiving #WestLondon #UB1UB2
— UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) November 15, 2026
He further mentions why he chose Heathrow, stating that it is closest to his ‘home’. This is also not Campbell’s first time living as an airport resident. Previously, he lived at Gatwick Airport, where he lived for a month. Comparing the two, he mentioned that Heathrow is ‘premium.’
“There are better facilities, more lounges and quite frankly, less riffraff. It feels like I am moving up in the world,” he said about the facilities he is getting in the airport.
Social media users reacted to the video in a different light. One user said, “If everyone starts doing this, they’re gonna start asking to see people’s tickets and kick you out. It’s not fair if it starts to take up space in waiting areas/facilities. Just find a cafe in London, which I assume this dickhead lives in, and spend your day there instead.” A second user asked about the validity of living at Heathrow Airport, saying, “How do you get to the departure lounge without a boarding pass? “
Concerned with hygiene, a third user said, “How do you shower and sleep? Good God, man.”