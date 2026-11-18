Alejandro Campbell, a TikTok creator, is going viral after filming a video saying the rising cost of living in the United Kingdom has pushed him to “move into” London’s Heathrow Terminal 5.

Comparing his expenses to what he pays now, his costs are lower and almost zero at Heathrow. The lighting, toilets, Wi-Fi, security in the airport are actually inclusive of what he pays to the airport.

Campbell says he saves a lot of money now, and puts that money into stocks and shares. “Overall, I am still winning. This is not homelessness; it is a good financial decision.”

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In the video, he says, “I know what you’re thinking: ‘You tell me Alex, go get a job, sort your life out’. But I’m here to tell you that I do have a job and it’s fully remote, which, as it turns out, is the only requirement I’d say you actually need to become an airport resident.