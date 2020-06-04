scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 04, 2020
Viral Video: Tesla rams into overturned truck, triggers debate over its autopilot mode

Viewed over two lakh times, the video has triggered may reactions online, with the safety issue concerning the autopilot and self-driving features in Tesla cars coming in spotlight once again.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 4, 2020 5:27:12 pm
tesla, elon musk, tesla, tesla smashes into truck viral video, viral video, twitter The driver was uninjured and informed that the vehicle was on the autopilot mode but did not have the Full Self-Driving Capability feature switched on.

A video of a Tesla Model 3 crashing into an overturned truck on the highway in Taiwan has triggered a debate online on the safety of its autopilot mode after the it recently went viral on social media.

The 21-second clip shows the Tesla cruising in full speed before ramming into the truck that was lying overturned on the road even as other vehicles can be seen slowing down.

According to a Fox News report, the driver did not suffer any injuries and informed that the vehicle was on the autopilot mode but did not have the Full Self-Driving Capability feature switched on. He told the emergency responders that he did hit the breaks manually on seeing the truck but it was too late by then.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over two lakh times, the video has triggered may reactions online, with the safety issue concerning the autopilot and self-driving features in Tesla cars coming in spotlight once again.

