Viral Video: Tesla rams into overturned truck, triggers debate over its autopilot mode

A video of a Tesla Model 3 crashing into an overturned truck on the highway in Taiwan has triggered a debate online on the safety of its autopilot mode after the it recently went viral on social media.

The 21-second clip shows the Tesla cruising in full speed before ramming into the truck that was lying overturned on the road even as other vehicles can be seen slowing down.

According to a Fox News report, the driver did not suffer any injuries and informed that the vehicle was on the autopilot mode but did not have the Full Self-Driving Capability feature switched on. He told the emergency responders that he did hit the breaks manually on seeing the truck but it was too late by then.

Tesla Model 3 plows info overturned truck on highway. I’m sure the driver was paying complete attention to the road and wasn’t relying on autopilot because he was told the car could drive itself….$TSLAQ pic.twitter.com/cHjueqH0j4 — Fred Lambert is never getting his Roadster 🐓 (@jsin86524368) June 1, 2020

Viewed over two lakh times, the video has triggered may reactions online, with the safety issue concerning the autopilot and self-driving features in Tesla cars coming in spotlight once again.

The autopilot feature would have identified an obstruction. This isn’t…well…Rocket science. — All Matter Is Vibration (@VibeCS) June 1, 2020

The guy in the video was lucky that the truck was rolled over. If it had jacknifed, this white Tesla would end up like that one. These happen because Tesla can’t detect stationary objects. Fire Trucks are not white. They have a lot of lights. But Teslas plow into them. — Affret Shekt (@AffretShekt) June 1, 2020

That should have been detected by Radar — Amit Juneja (@ajune1) June 1, 2020

Still auto-pilot is significantly safer than manual driving, by numbers. How long did it take him to notice the truck when the car is always yelling to pay attention — Amir (@Amiros_2001) June 2, 2020

Autopilot brake or the driver was braking some distance away from impact? But car lost traction. Is tesla liable? — ahavamykh (@ahavamykh) June 1, 2020

