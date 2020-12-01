‘Well behaved’ cat that was sneaked into a class becomes internet sensation

The adorable cat curiously looking around has delighted many online.

A video of a cat that was sneaked into a class by its owner has become a hit on social media after the feline kept very quiet despite being kept inside a desk.

The video shows the year-old cat named Ba Dun sitting quietly in the compartment under the desk even as her owner attended a lesson at a university in northwest China’s Xi’an.

The cat’s owner, a 19-year-old named Wen, filmed the cat and posted it on China’s version of TikTok called Douyin, where it was viewed over 300 million times.

Wen was quoted in a Daily Mail Online report where she said that her cat seemed very sad about her leaving for class, so she took it along.

Ba Dun, whose name loosely translates to eight meals in Chinese, was given the unusual name because of his big appetite.

The footage of the cat amused many online with many saying it was an unusual sight.

“He was being really good and didn’t make any sounds,” Wen was quoted as saying in a report.

