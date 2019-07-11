Viral Video: Storm wreaks havoc in Italy, forces beachgoers to run for cover

A dramatic footage of people running for cover at Tortoreto beach in Italy during a violent thunderstorm went viral on social media, leaving many shocked. Posted on Facebook by a local postman, Francesco di Giandomenico, the 41-second clip features strong winds blowing away beach equipment along with dust and debris forcing people to evade the area.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Watch: Chaos on a highway after an armoured truck’s door pops open and cash flies out

According to an AP news report, the storm resulted in hail the size of oranges and injured eighteen people in an Italian Adriatic city. Moreover, due to the hailstorm, many people suffered injuries, the Italian news agency ANSA quoted Pescara hospital emergency room.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over two lakh times, the clip shows dark clouds along with wind rolling over the beach. According to a Fox News report, the bad weather has resulted in destruction around Italy, with intense wind and rain causing extreme supercell over Venice.