Viral Video: Snakes in Australia fight for dominance ahead of mating season

The video was shot by AWC ecologist Tali Moyle at the Scotia Wildlife Sanctuary (Source: Facebook)

A fierce video of a snake fight in Australia has left netizens intrigued after it went viral on social media.

The 1-minute clip, which was shared on the Facebook page ‘Australian Wildlife Conservancy’, shows the two reptiles entangled with one another while trying to prove their dominance.

The video was shot by AWC ecologist Tali Moyle at the Scotia Wildlife Sanctuary. With the mating season starting early spring, Moyle said the “males indulge in wrestling in order to show their superiority over the other to mate with the female”.

However, he said that though Mulga snakes are fairly common, this type of aggressive behaviour was rare. In fact, this was the second time Moyle has seen such a sight.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over three lakh times, the video has been flooded with netizens sharing their thoughts on the savage fight between the two reptiles.

“Sort of like arm wrestling without any arms,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.